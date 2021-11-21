England 89-0 USA: Red Roses crush USA to extend win streak to 18 games

Lagi Tuima scores England's sixth try

The England women's rugby team completed an autumn clean sweep with an emphatic 89-0 thrashing of the United States on Sunday to extend their winning streak to 18 matches.

The world's top-ranked side, who crushed Canada 51-12 last weekend, fired a warning ahead of next year's World Cup as Simon Middleton's team scored 15 tries against the Americans.

Holly Aitchison breaks through the USA defence

Twelve different players crossed the tryline with Lydia Thompson, Lark Davies and Sarah Bern doing so twice as England finished their autumn campaign with 239 points from four Tests having also beaten New Zealand twice.

Lydia Thompson scores another try for the red Roses

It was an inexperienced XV that took on the United States, but one that will add to England's hopes of lifting a third successive Women's Six Nations title in April.

The women's Rugby World Cup was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will be held in New Zealand from October 8 to November 12, 2022.