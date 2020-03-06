Women's Six Nations: Red Roses vs Wales preview

Amy Cokayne will win her 50th England cap at her club's home ground

Amy Cokayne is set to earn her 50th cap for England in Saturday's Women's Six Nations meeting with Wales at Twickenham Stoop.

Cokayne is one of six Harlequins players to start at their home stadium, with more than 10,000 tickets sold to date, but England will be without Quins winger Jess Breach for the rest of the Women's Six Nations due to an ankle injury.

In Breach's absence, Sarah McKenna will play left wing while Emily Scott will occupy the full-back berth for her second start of the tournament as the Red Roses look to make it four wins from four.

Head coach Simon Middleton said: "Firstly, we are really disappointed and upset to lose Jess for our final two games.

"She's an integral player for us and we all wish her a speedy recovery.

"Sarah McKenna has played really well at full-back for us over the Six Nations so far but she's also a player we see with the versatility to play wing as well.

"England against Wales in any sport is an iconic fixture and we are very much looking forward to the game.

"There's been a fantastic effort across the board in terms of ticket sales and we know the crowd at the Stoop will create a wonderful atmosphere.

"I'd like to give a special mention to Amy Cokayne on her 50th cap. For someone so young to reach this milestone is an incredible achievement.



"Saturday will be a very special moment and one she deserves to enjoy."

Wales look to bounce back from their 50-0 defeat against France two weeks ago, and have made two changes to their starting XV.

In the backs, Gwen Grabb moves to the bench with Hannah Jones coming into the No 13 jersey, while Natalia John partners Georgia Evans in the second row.

"England are one of the best teams in the world right now, if not the best, " said Wales coach Chris Horsman.

Siwan Lillicrap will skipper Wales against England

"However, the girls are ready to test themselves again against the best, that's what they want to do in order to improve ahead of next year's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

"We always knew this would be a challenging championship and following a tough day against France, England will certainly be no easier."

England: 15 Emily Scott, 14 Lydia Thompson, 13 Emily Scarratt (c), 12 Amber Reed, 11 Sarah McKenna, 10 Katy Daley-McLean, 9 Leanne Riley; 1 Vickii Cornborough, 2 Amy Cokayne, 3 Shaunagh Brown, 4 Poppy Cleall, 5 Zoe Aldcroft, 6 Harriet Millar-Mills, 7 Vicky Fleetwood, 8 Sarah Beckett.

Replacements: 16 Heather Kerr, 17 Hannah Botterman, 18 Sarah Bern, 19 Sarah Hunter, 20 Amelia Harper, 21 Natasha Hunt, 22 Zoe Harrison, 23 Mia Venner

Wales: 15 Kayleigh Powell, 14 Lisa Neumann, 13 Hannah Jones, 12 Kerin Lake, 11 Caitlin Lewis, 10 Robyn Wilkins 9 Keira Bevan; 1 Gwenllian Pyrs, 2 Kelsey Jones, 3 Cerys Hale, 4 Georgia Evans, 5 Natalia John, 6 Alisha Butchers, 7 Bethan Lewis, 8 Siwan Lillicrap (c)

Replacements: 16 Molly Kelly, 17 Cara Hope, 18 Ruth Lewis, 19 Gwen Crabb, 20 Robyn Lock, 21 Ffion Lewis, 22 Hannah Bluck, 23 Lauren Smyth