Coronavirus causes Italy vs England in Six Nations to be postponed

England's Six Nations game with Italy in Rome on March 14 has been postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus.

More than 3,000 cases have been reported in Italy with over 100 deaths confirmed, with all Serie A football matches and other sporting events in the country due to be played behind closed doors until April 3 as a precaution against it spreading further.

That was also to be the case for England's final game of the 2020 Six Nations but with the Italian rugby federation and the Six Nations unwilling to see the match played in an empty stadium, the decision has now been made to play the fixture at a later date.

Staging the game behind closed doors at the Stadio Olimpico would see the Italian Rugby Federation (FIR) miss out on gate receipts for a 73,000 sell-out.

Italy's match with Ireland, which was due to be played in Dublin this weekend, has already been postponed due to the coronavirus.

England are also set to play in Italy in the Women's Six Nations on Sunday March 15, although it remains unclear whether that fixture will also have to be postponed.

The decision to play fixtures behind closed doors will also affect two PRO14 matches, 32 Serie A football matches, and Juventus' Champions League last-16 second leg with Lyon, which is scheduled for March 17 in Turin.

England men's Six Nations game with Wales at Twickenham on Saturday does go ahead, although Mako Vunipola will not be involved.

The prop was kept away from the England camp on medical advice after he travelled to Tonga via Hong Kong, according to forwards coach Steve Borthwick.

He could play for Saracens in their Premiership game against Leicester at the weekend, however, after they confirmed the prop has showed no symptoms for coronavirus.