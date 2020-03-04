LISTEN: Will Greenwood podcast - Allan Bateman and Catherine Spencer

On this week's podcast episode, Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox catch up with former Wales and Lions centre Allan Bateman, as well as former Red Roses captain Catherine Spencer.

Our duo chat to Bateman his career, from his experience of the Lions in South Africa in 1997 alongside Greenwood, to his career in rugby league and rugby union.

We also get the proud Welshman's thoughts and predictions on Wales' clash with England at Twickenham on Saturday in the Six Nations.

Will and Rupert then also chat to former Red Roses leader Spencer about her hard-hitting book Mud, Maul, Mascara.

As well as that, we'll have a look ahead to Round 4 of the Guinness Six Nations, plus there's Will's latest Gallagher Premiership round-up!

To listen to all that and much more click play above for the latest edition of the Will Greenwood podcast!