Mako Vunipola available for Saracens selection this weekend

Saracens say Mako Vunipola is not self-isolating

Saracens say Mako Vunipola could play against Leicester on Saturday, despite being stood down by England as a medical precaution.

Vunipola returned to England from Tonga via Hong Kong and will miss the Six Nations clash with Wales on Saturday but Saracens say he has shown no symptoms of coronavirus and is not self-isolating.

A Saracens statement read: "Billy Vunipola and Mako Vunipola returned to Saracens after visiting family in Tonga, which included a short stop at Hong Kong Airport.

"Travellers returning from Hong Kong are not currently subject to mandatory quarantine or self-isolation unless they become symptomatic.

"Neither Billy or Mako have displayed symptoms of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) and on their return to London were assessed by the club's medical staff.

Mako Vunipola has been in Tonga for undisclosed family reasons

"The duo have been around the Saracens environment for the past couple of days, with the latter available for selection this weekend.

"Saracens will continue to follow the Public Health England and World Health Organisation regulations surrounding coronavirus and the medical staff will be closely monitoring Billy and Mako on a regular basis."

Billy Vunipola is currently out due to injury but Mako appeared set to feature for England this week - having missed the win over Ireland after travelling to Tonga for undisclosed family reasons.

He was named in an extended 34-man training squad on Monday but the Rugby Football Union then said on Tuesday that he would not be joining up with the group.

An RFU spokesman said: "Mako is not in camp on medical grounds.

"He is not sick, but it is a precaution."