Six Nations: Mako Vunipola & Anthony Watson back for England, Jack Maunder called up

Mako Vunipola missed England's win over Ireland after travelling to Tonga due to family reasons

Mako Vunipola and Anthony Watson have been recalled to the England squad to face Wales in the Six Nations on Saturday.

Eddie Jones had stated that Vunipola was unlikely to be in contention for the champions' visit to Twickenham after travelling to Tonga for unspecified personal reasons.

But the Saracens prop is back at England's Surrey training base ahead of schedule and will compete for loosehead duties with Joe Marler and Ellis Genge.

In a further boost to hopes of snatching the title from Welsh hands, wing Anthony Watson and hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie are present among the 34 names assembling on Monday.

Anthony Watson last played for England in the last year's World Cup final

Watson has yet to appear in the 2020 Six Nations because of a calf injury but has made progress in his recovery and is now staking a claim for a back-three slot for the penultimate round.

Cowan-Dickie, the in-form Exeter hooker, has been in and out of camp throughout the competition and missed the victory over Scotland due to the birth of his son.

Cowan-Dickie's Chiefs team-mate Maunder is the third scrum-half in the squad, joining Ben Youngs and Willi Heinz. The 22-year-old made his England debut against Argentina in 2017 while England's frontline players were in New Zealand with the Lions, but has not played for Eddie Jones since.

England lost to current leaders France in the opening round of the Six Nations

England are currently second in the Six Nations standings, four points behind leaders France who travel to Scotland on Sunday.

Ireland were due to face Italy in Dublin on Saturday but the game has been postponed amid concerns over the coronavirus.

Forwards: Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby), Ben Earl (Saracens), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Kruis (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs), Mark Wilson (Sale Sharks)

Backs: Elliot Daly (Saracens), Ollie Devoto (Exeter Chiefs), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), George Furbank (Northampton Saints), Willi Heinz (Gloucester Rugby), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Jack Maunder (Exeter Chiefs), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ollie Thorley (Gloucester Rugby), Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers), Jacob Umaga (Wasps), Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers).