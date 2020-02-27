England to face Tonga at Twickenham in November international

England beat Tonga 35-3 at the 2019 World Cup

England have finalised their autumn international schedule by announcing a game against Tonga at Twickenham on November 21.

It will be the third of four matches England play at home in November. They have already confirmed games against New Zealand, Argentina and Australia.

Tonga's visit to Twickenham will be the first time they have played England outside of a World Cup.

Their most recent encounter came at last year's World Cup in Japan, with Eddie Jones' side winning the pool-stage match 35-3.

Tonga are currently 13th in the World Rugby rankings - England are third.