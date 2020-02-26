Mark Wilson recalled for England Six Nations training camp ahead of Wales clash

Mark Wilson has been recalled to the England squad for the first time since the World Cup

Eddie Jones has recalled forward Mark Wilson to England's 25-man training squad ahead of their Six Nations clash with Wales.

The Sale Sharks back row could provide Jones with an alternative option to Tom Curry at number eight, with the flanker having been deployed out of his usual position for England's opening three games of the tournament.

England will be without one of the try-scorers from Sunday's victory over Ireland, with hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie absent due to family reasons, while the same reason is given for the continued absence fellow front row Mako Vunipola.

Anthony Watson could make his first appearance of the Six Nations following a calf injury

Anthony Watson makes an expected return to the squad as he bids to prove his fitness following a calf injury that has prevented him from appearing in the tournament so far.

Forwards:

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Kruis (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs), Mark Wilson (Sale Sharks)

Backs:

Elliot Daly (Saracens), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Willi Heinz (Gloucester Rugby), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers), Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)