LISTEN: Will Greenwood podcast - Paul Gustard

On this week's podcast episode, Will Greenwood catches up with Harlequins head coach Paul Gustard, who talks his life in coaching, leaving England, Saracens and more...

From their Leicester Tigers days, Gustard recalls Greenwood getting sent-off for head-butting Rob Andrew, while he also opens up about 4am starts, lack of sleep and the difficulties of contract negotiations at Quins these days.

Gustard also chats talented No 8 Alex Dombrandt, Matt Symons and his experience of working with current England head coach Eddie Jones.

The 44-year-old also speaks about Saracens and their troubles, his favourite England defensive performance, and reveals the reason he left his England role.

Also within the pod, Greenwood looks back upon the latest Six Nations action, and delves into the Gallagher Premiership too.

To listen to all that and much more click play above for the latest edition of the Will Greenwood podcast!