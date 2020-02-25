Wales wing Josh Adams out of Six Nations with ankle injury

Josh Adams suffered an ankle injury against France

Wales wing Josh Adams will play no further part in the Six Nations after injuring his ankle in the defeat to France.

Adams has scored 10 tries in his last 10 Tests and 14 tries in 24 Tests in total, but his championship is at an end after he picked up the injury in the 27-23 defeat in Paris on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Cardiff Blues player scored a hat-trick in Wales' 42-0 drubbing of Italy in their opening match of this year's Six Nations, but the Welsh Rugby Union confirmed he will miss the remainder of the tournament.

"Josh Adams will play no further part in Wales' 2020 Guinness Six Nations campaign following an ankle injury sustained in the match against France," the WRU said in a statement.

"He is due to have surgery this week and it is envisaged that he could return in 12 weeks for the latter stages of the Guinness PRO14.

"No one has been added to the squad."

George North is also currently ruled out due to head injury protocols

The news will come as a huge blow to new Wales head coach Wayne Pivac, with the prolific Adams finishing last year's World Cup as the tournament's top try-scorer.

Adams' fellow wing George North also went off in the France game following an aerial collision with Gael Fickou.

North subsequently failed a head injury assessment and is now set to follow graduated return-to-play protocols.

Wales play England at Twickenham on March 7 before concluding their Six Nations campaign at home to Scotland a week later.