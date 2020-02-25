Rhys Webb: Wales scrum-half joins Bath until end of season

Rhys Webb could play for Bath on Sunday

Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb has joined Bath for the rest of the season.

Webb left French side Toulon last month after they decided to release him from his contract a year early.

It was then announced that he would return to former club Ospreys - where he began his career - at the end of the current season.

But in the meantime, Webb will spend the remainder of the season with Bath, director of rugby Stuart Hooper has confirmed.

Webb was released from his contract at Toulon a year early

Hooper said: "We're very excited to be bringing in an international talent to join the group, and to add some depth and quality to our scrum-half position at such a critical time of the year, and also after losing Max Green last month.

"Obviously there will be some familiar faces for him here, and a signing of this calibre is something I know will be welcomed by the squad. I'm sure he'll settle in quickly and I know he is looking for some game time as soon as possible.

"We're looking forward to getting him in the Blue, Black and White and out in front of our supporters at the Rec."

Webb, who has 32 caps for Wales, could be available to feature for Bath in this Sunday's match against Bristol Bears.

Since leaving Toulon, Webb has once more become available for selection for Wales.

Webb returned to play for Wales in their opening game of the Six Nations as they beat Italy 42-0 in new head coach Wayne Pivac's first competitive game in charge.