Rhys Webb to rejoin Ospreys after agreeing early Toulon release

Rhys Webb will return to Ospreys at the end of the season

Rhys Webb will rejoin Ospreys at the end of the season after Toulon agreed to release him from his contract 12 months early.

The 31-year-old joined the French side in 2018 on a three-year deal after 10 years with Ospreys but will now return to the Welsh side for family reasons.

The move ruled Webb out of contention for Wales selection as their policy prevents them from picking those based outside the country who have less than 60 caps.

That caused Webb to miss this year's World Cup, but his return to Ospreys will make him available to new Wales coach Wayne Pivac.

Webb said: "It's just great to come back where rugby all started for me. I am really looking forward to the challenge and fighting for the Ospreys jersey again.

"I have loved my time in Toulon but it's a relief to come home to the Ospreys - it's where my family are, where I was brought up and where rugby all started for me.

"As I said at the time, nobody turns down Toulon and I wanted to experience something different. I am thankful that they have released me a year early from my contract and I am as excited about returning to the Ospreys as I was at going to France.

"Everybody knows how important my family is to me and being able to return home, especially to the Ospreys is massive for me. I just can't wait to pull the jersey on again and to run out in front of my fellow Ospreylians."