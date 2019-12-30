Team of the week: The stand-outs from the weekend's Gallagher Premiership and PRO14 games

Who makes our team of the week?

Find out who makes it into our final team of the week for 2019 as the best from the Premiership and PRO14 combine.

15. Charles Piutau (Bristol)

Piutau produced a wonderful attacking display against Wasps as he scored a try and beat six defenders, while also denying Marcus Watson scoring in the corner with a superb cover tackle.

14. Ryan Conbeer (Scarlets)

A brace from Conbeer helped Scarlets to a record-breaking 44-0 win over the Ospreys. Gets in ahead of Edinburgh's Darcy Graham.

13. Malalki Fekitoa (Wasps)

🤯 Played like a man possessed on Friday...



🔟carries

💯 metres

🔟tackles

3️⃣ breaks

6️⃣ defenders beaten

2️⃣ offloads

🥧 1 try!



Watch him and his teammates look to back it up next Sunday v Northampton! #COYW🐝



👉 https://t.co/u0fvkrVdhn pic.twitter.com/2YpxYSAZX0 — Wasps Rugby (@WaspsRugby) December 29, 2019

Fekitoa was at his attacking best against Bristol with some amazing breaks - one that resulted in a try. But it was his defence that really stood out as he smashed anything that moved. Bristol winger Luke Morahan certainly felt it!

12. Piers Francis (Northampton)

Jamie Roberts was excellent for Bath - apart from that pass! - but Francis really stood strong against Gloucester. Was a massive plus for them in attack and solid in defence. Stepped up to take over the kicking duties from Dan Biggar with great effect.

11. Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester)

Louis Rees-Zammit scores one of three tries for Gloucester

Another very strong performance from the teenager who scored a hat-trick against Northampton and looked electric every time he got the ball. Surely we will see the 18-year-old in action for Wales in the Six Nations in 2020.

10. Joe Simmonds (Exeter)

Angus O'Brien, Rhys Priestland and Duncan Weir were all considered but Simmonds edges it for his performance against Saracens. Controlled the game and nailed his kicks, also put his body on the line by somehow getting under the Saracens lineout drive to deny them a certain try.

9. Cobus Reinach (Northampton)

Cobus Reinach looks to break for Saints

A bit of a slow start but was quite sensational in the second half. Scored a brace and kept Gloucester on their toes. Saints really had to dig deep against Gloucester with Reinach really stepping up when needed.

1. Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh)

Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh)

A man-of-the-match performance from Schoeman who helped Edinburgh level the 1872 Cup series against Glasgow. It was a real tussle upfront but Schoeman helped Edinburgh gain the upper hand at the set-piece.

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter)

Cowan-Dickie celebrated his 100th cap for the Chiefs with a hard-fought win over fierce rivals Saracens. Was part of the defensive Chiefs wall that kept Sarries out, weighing in with 10 tackles, while he also made a crucial turnover.

3. Andrew Porter (Leinster)

A solid scrummaging display from Porter - did more than his fair share in defence making 20 tackles against Munster.

4. Devin Toner (Leinster)

Devin Toner wins a line out ball

A big shift from Toner against Munster who looks back to his best.

5. Courtney Lawes (Northampton)

Courtney Lawes is tackled by Chris Harris (L) and Ruan Ackermann

Another eye-catching performance from Lawes who has one of the biggest engines in the game. Never shies away from anything and carried strongly - found some space with ball in hand to beat four defenders as well as being at his defensive best.

6. Taine Basham (Dragons)

Played in the No. 7 jersey against Cardiff but the youngster can play anywhere in the backrow and impressed on Boxing Day. Punches well above his weight in defence and also showed good pace after intercepting a Josh Navidi pass to set up a try for Matthew Screech.

7. Sean Reidy (Ulster)

A man-of-the-match performance from Reidy who helped Ulster to a 35-3 win over Connacht. Produced a defensive masterclass topping the tackle stats with an impressive 24 and not one missed.

8. Nizaam Carr (Wasps)

Nizaam Carr (Wasps)

Some big competition this week with the likes of Sam Simmonds and Caelan Doris missing out but Carr was superb for Wasps and gets the nod for that match-winning try! Also great to see Taulupe Faletau back in action.