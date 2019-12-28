Munster 6-13 Leinster: Visitors inflict first home defeat at Thomond Park for two years

Leinster picked up a priceless PRO14 derby victory over Munster at Thomond Park on Saturday

An Ed Byrne try and the boot of Ross Byrne was enough for Leinster to see off Munster 13-6 in a fiercely contested PRO14 derby at a blustery Thomond Park.

The strong gusts of wind on the day dictated territory throughout the contest, with Leinster's defence and phase-play superior to Munster's on the day, resulting in the home side's first loss at Thomond Park in two years.

JJ Hanrahan scored Munster's points via two penalties off the tee, but they could not force a second half try despite a wealth of possession and territory.

Both provinces remain at the top of their respective PRO14 Conferences, though Munster's lead at the summit of Conference B now stands at just a single point, owing to Edinburgh's derby victory over Glasgow on Saturday.

Munster next travel to face Ulster in Belfast on Friday January 3 in the last of their festive inter-provincial derbies, while Leinster are in action the next day as they host Connacht at the RDS in Dublin.

The victory was Leinster's first victory at Thomond since 2017 - also the last occasion Munster lost to anyone at the stadium

Playing into a strong wind in the first half, Munster started positively, feeding off the energy of their home support, but it was Leinster who would score the first points of the game after 10 minutes upon their first visit into the Munster 22.

Wing James Lowe was to the fore as he made the crucial initial line-break, before later latching on to Byrne for the prop to force his way over from close range.

James Lowe celebrates Leinster's try, having latched on to Ed Byrne and help force him over

On 23 minutes, Leinster extended their lead to 10-0 when Byrne struck over a penalty from within the 22 after Munster openside Chris Cloete was pinged for failing to release after turning over the ball - a call which looked harsh based on replays.

With Munster unable to exit their 22 time and again due to the stiff breeze, Byrne added three more points with six minutes left of the half after a lineout indiscretion from the home side, leaving things 13-0 to Leinster.

Ross Byrne kicked two first half penalties, and Leinster held out in the second half to clinch victory

In the final minute of the half, Munster did finally trouble the scoreboard when a scrum penalty provided much-needed territory, before a breakdown penalty conceded by Leinster saw Hanrahan bisect the posts.

Leinster centre Conor O'Brien spilled the kick off to the second half under no pressure, and Munster did let up for the next five minutes before kicking a penalty via Hanrahan when back-row Josh Murphy was caught offside, reducing things to 13-6.

JJ Hanrahan registered Munster's points via two penalties, but could his province couldn't engineer a try

Leinster grew back into the contest immediately with some superb lengthy-phase play, but Munster's defence held them out twice before a vital Sean Cronin breakdown penalty quelled Munster at the other end.

But the key moment of the match arrived with just four minutes remaining when a Munster spell of pressure in the Leinster 22, which started with a five-metre attacking lineout opportunity, was ended when Scott Fardy jackalled to win a priceless breakdown turnover penalty.

Munster did force one last chance when replacement Jack O'Sullivan won a penalty in the Leinster 22, but another attacking lineout was lost and with that Leinster could tick away the seconds ball in hand and then celebrate.