QUIZ: Test your 2019 rugby union knowledge

Test your knowledge of the last 12 months in rugby union, with our 20 question quiz below!

As 2019 comes to a close, test your rugby union knowledge from the last 12 months.

We saw stunning domestic championship victories for Saracens in the Premiership, Leinster in the PRO14 and Toulouse in the Top 14, and took in another outstanding Test calendar from the Six Nations to a magnificent Rugby World Cup in Japan and third Springbok victory.

The Rugby Championship and Super Rugby excited once again, while on the European stage, Saracens experienced Champions Cup glory for a third time in four years and Clermont saw off La Rochelle to lift the Challenge Cup.

From the Champions Cup pool games in January through to the World Cup in the autumn and 2019/20 European Cup group fixtures this December, we have had non-stop action each and every month from each hemisphere.

How much can you remember from it all? Test yourself with our quiz below...Good luck!