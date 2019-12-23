Team of the Week: The best of the European domestic leagues combine

Gloucester's teenage sensation Louis Rees-Zammit makes our team this week. Find out who joins him below...

Find out who makes it into our XV this week as the standouts of clubs from six different countries and four different competitions combine...

See who makes our cut and have your say when it comes to the most influential player of the weekend with our vote below...

15. Tom Homer (Bath)

Bath have endured far from a fruitful campaign so far this season, but on Sunday they travelled to Reading and put London Irish to the sword, 38-10.

The standout player on the day was full-back Homer, who ripped things up continually. He made 14 carries - the most of any Bath player - two clean breaks, beat eight defenders, scored a try, made one try assist and forged a remarkable 191 metres with ball in hand.

14. Adam Radwan (Newcastle Falcons)

In front of the Sky Sports cameras on Saturday, promotion-chasing Newcastle travelled to Ealing Trailfinders and wing Radwan scored one of the best tries you are likely to witness anywhere this season.

The 21-year-old raced onto a ball nearly 10 metres inside his own half, but his phenomenal pace saw him glide past no fewer than five Ealing players as part of a 26-14 Falcons win.

Have a look at the try for yourself below - speed of a supreme kind…

SENSATIONAL TRY! 🏉



Adam Radwan has just ran half the field and scored to put Dean Richards’ Newcastle side 14-0 up against Ealing Trailfinders.



Watch live now on Sky Sports Action 📺 pic.twitter.com/YQ6hurYlWh — Sky Sports Rugby Union (@SkySportsRugby) December 21, 2019

13. Nick Tompkins (Saracens)

One of the most consistent performers in Saracens' squad, Tomkins shone again as the defending champions claimed another bonus-point success, 47-13 over Bristol, in their quest to get off negative points.

Tomkins made nine carries, two clean breaks, 40 metres in attack, beat two defenders and scored two tries in a comprehensive team display.

12. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster)

Leinster hosted Ulster on Friday in the first of their festive derbies, and plundered 54 points past their opponents at the RDS.

Centre Henshaw was in superb form, making 18 carries - the most of anyone on the park - and 78 metres with ball in hand.

He also contributed nine tackles and a try in the 96-point thriller.

11. Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester)

Gloucester's 18-year-old wing Rees-Zammit was the talk of Twitter on Friday evening after his man-of-the-match performance in his side's 36-3 win over Worcester.

The wing, who has already declared he wants to represent Wales, seared in for two tries and created another in a startling display of attacking wing play.

10. JJ Hanrahan (Munster)

Due to injuries to Joey Carbery and Tyler Bleyendaal, Munster's Hanrahan has been forced to play nearly every game for his province at 10, but his form is such he probably would have kept the shirt anyway.

Munster faced a tough trip to Connacht on Saturday, missing some 18 players from their squad, but they ground out a 19-14 victory to remain top of PRO14 Conference B.

Hanrahan, who was named man of the match, was classy and accomplished again, kicking 100 per cent off the tee in Galway, dispatching four penalties and a conversion, while also making seven tackles.

9. Faf de Klerk (Sale Sharks)

Sale beat league-leaders Northampton at home on Saturday, 22-10, and to the fore again was South Africa's World Cup winner De Klerk.

The scrum-half may not have been at his absolute best, but he still carved out over 50 metres in attack with ball in hand from half-back, and makes the Sharks tick.

1. Brok Harris (Dragons)

The struggling Dragons pulled off a superb derby victory on Saturday, as a last-gasp Sam Davies drop-goal saw them beat the Scarlets 22-20 at home.

Loosehead Harris stayed on the park for the full 80 minutes, made nine carries - nobody made more for the Dragons - and was part of a scrum which operated at 100 per cent. A very good day indeed.

2. Lucas Da Silva (Stade Francais)

Rooted to the bottom of the table, Stade Francais are under pressure every week in the Top 14 at the moment, so their 21-18 win over Pau on Sunday is worthy of mention.

Hooker Da Silva put in a fantastic performance as he made 14 tackles - no Stade player made more - earned three turnovers, was part of a 100 per cent scrum, conceded no penalties and finished with a 100 per cent lineout throwing record, landing all nine efforts. Superb.

3. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors)

Glasgow left it late to beat rivals Edinburgh 20-16 at Scotstoun on Saturday as a try with five minutes to go clinched things, but regardless of whether they had won or not, tighthead Fagerson was in stellar form.

Still just 23, the prop played the entire 80 minutes - exceedingly rare these days - made some 12 tackles, eight carries, won one turnover, beat two defenders and was part of a dominant scrum unit which yielded three penalties and a free kick.

4. Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs)

Possibly the game of the weekend was Exeter's 31-22 comeback win at Welford Road against the Tigers to go top of the Premiership.

Man of the match was lock forward Hill, who stood out in just about every facet. He made 12 carries, seven tackles, one clean break, five lineout takes, beat two defenders and scored a super match-clinching try out-wide.

5. Eben Etzebeth (Toulon)

World Cup-winning second row Etzebeth is settling in nicely at Toulon and was part of arguably the result of the weekend, as his side crushed Clermont 41-19 on Sunday.

The Springbok put in a brilliant all-round performance as he ruled the lineout, claiming three balls and stealing twice, made six tackles and seven carries, was part of a powerful scrum effort and notched a try to top it all off.

6. Don Armand (Exeter Chiefs)

Our second Chief, flanker Armand fits into the way Exeter play the game absolutely perfectly, scoring two close-range tries - one in each half - after multi-phase attacks in the win at Leicester.

60 What A Try! A true team effort from halfway - @don_armand gets the touchdown,



22-22#LEIvEXE pic.twitter.com/2SHL8mkRlU — Exeter Chiefs (@ExeterChiefs) December 21, 2019

The tireless forward made 18 tackles in the win, secured one turnover, two lineout takes and a steal, all to go alongside his two tries in the victory.

7. Jordan Taufua (Leicester Tigers)

He may have been on the losing side at Welford Road, but on his home debut for Leicester, Taufua put in a showing which should have Tigers fans excited.

The former Crusaders flanker put in 13 tackles, seven carries, made three turnovers, a clean break, beat four defenders and scored a wonderful try down the wing having collected a George Ford cross-field kick-pass and smashed past Stuart Hogg.

8. Braam Steyn (Benetton)

Benetton claimed the bragging rights in the Italian derby on Saturday, after a tight and tense 13-8 win over Zebre in Parma.

Back-row Steyn made a stunning 26 tackles in the victory, while also earning a turnover and claiming two lineout balls in the mud of northern Italy.