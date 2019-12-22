Guinness PRO14's weekend wrap: Leinster, Munster, Dragons, Glasgow, Cardiff Blues and Benetton win derbies

Robbie Henshaw was on target as Leinster beat Ulster in a 96-point thriller among the first round of Christmas derby fixtures

A round-up of the weekend's derby club action from around Wales, Ireland, Scotland and Italy in the Guinness PRO14...

Leinster 54-42 Ulster

Christmas came early to the RDS with a sackful of tries as Leinster crossed eight times in a 54-42 Guinness PRO14 derby win over Ulster.

Incoming Ireland head coach Andy Farrell watched on as the Conference A leaders bagged their bonus point inside 28 minutes, but Ulster recovered from centre Matt Faddes' costly sin-binning to score six tries of their own.

What a clash to get Round 8 off to a thrilling start!



Glittering attacking rugby in bucket-loads with 14 tries

Max Deegan, a member of Farrell's mid-season squad, Scott Penny (2), Robbie Henshaw and Fergus McFadden all touched down to tee up a 33-14 half-time lead. Faddes ran in an opportunist try, adding to Angus Kernohan's eighth-minute effort.

There were some notable names missing from both teamsheets - Ulster's in particular - but this festive interprovincial derby provided 14 tries and six senior debuts. Fly-half Harry Byrne shone for Leinster, landing seven conversions and impressing in attack in a man-of-the-match display.

Rob Kearney, Cian Kelleher and Deegan took the victors' try haul to eight, yet second-placed Ulster grabbed a hard-earned bonus point thanks to a Craig Gilroy intercept and number eight Greg Jones, who weighed in with a final-quarter brace before replacement Jonny Stewart's last-minute score.

Connacht 14-19 Munster

Man-of-the-match JJ Hanrahan kicked 14 points as streetwise Munster beat Connacht 19-14 in a gritty Guinness PRO14 top-of-the-table clash at the Sportsground.

All over at the Sportsground



Jack Carty's try gave hope and the hosts more than played their part in a closely-fought contest

Johann Van Graan's men were that bit sharper in defence and attack as they extended their lead at Conference B's summit, building crucial momentum with a 10-point surge between the 20th and 25th minutes.

A try from influential replacement Jack O'Donoghue, coupled with Hanrahan's 100 per cent record from the tee, had Munster leading 16-9 at the break.

Connacht had their moments and Conor Fitzgerald's third successful penalty kept them hot on the visitors' tails.

However, it was a frustrating night for the westerners as replacement Jack Carty's try, in response to Hanrahan's fourth penalty, came too late as Munster ground out a deserved derby victory.

Dragons 22-20 Scarlets

Dragons fly-half Sam Davies won a tense Guinness PRO14 derby against the Scarlets with a last-minute drop goal at Rodney Parade.

WHAT. A. FINISH.

The Wales fly-half, who minutes earlier had missed a penalty, coolly slotted from the 22 to sneak a 22-20 success for the home side.

The Scarlets led 17-16 at half-time thanks to tries by Wales internationals Gareth Davies and Ken Owens.

However, the Dragons, whose first-half try came from Rhodri Williams, struck late to dent their visitors' play-off challenge.

Glasgow 20-16 Edinburgh

Glasgow secured a crucial derby victory over Edinburgh to hand a major boost to their Guinness PRO14 hopes. Victory ended a run of two successive home losses, in an ill-tempered game where referee Ben Blain handed out five yellow cards.

What at finish at Scotstoun!



It was a slow burner but @GlasgowWarriors emerge victorious from a bruising encounter with @EdinburghRugby 👊



Only the five yellow cards...

Ruaridh Jackson and George Turner of Glasgow and Viliame Mata, Stuart McInally and Nic Groom of Edinburgh were all carded.

It was a setback for Edinburgh whose recent form had been superior, winning their last six games on the trot.

A nip and tuck first half ended 6-6 with Adam Hastings kicking two penalties and Simon Hickey doing the same for Edinburgh.

But the match came alive in the last fifteen minutes. Glasgow produced the first try with Ali Price sent in by Sam Johnson.

Edinburgh full-back Blair Kinghorn then went over in the corner. However, Glasgow got the winner with a lineout surge finished by George Turner. Hastings and Jaco Van Der Walt kicked the conversions.

Ospreys 16-19 Cardiff Blues

A try from outside-half Jarrod Evans helped Cardiff Blues register their first win in Swansea for 14 years as the Ospreys woeful form continued with a 19-16 Guinness PRO14 Welsh derby defeat at the Liberty Stadium.

Despite Blues receiving three yellow cards to Filo Paulo, Tomos Williams and Josh Adams, Ospreys crashed to their 11th defeat out of 12 matches this season.

Evans provided 11 points - a try and two penalties - with replacement Jason Tovey kicking two penalties and a conversion.

Ospreys had a penalty try with Marty McKenzie providing three penalties but even the presence of Justin Tipuric returning as captain could not spark the region.

Zebre 8-13 Benetton

Ian Keatley booted eight points as Benetton claimed a battling 13-8 win over Italian rivals Zebre in their Pro14 clash in Parma.

DRAMA IN PARMA



With the clock in the red knock the ball on just metres from the line

Both sides fought through difficult conditions at the Stadio Sergio Lanfrachi with Keatley's accuracy and a second-half try from Epalahame Faive proving decisive.

In a gruelling first period Zebre's Marco Riccioni missed his first three penalties before finally scoring with his fourth to give his side a 3-0 half-time lead.

Faiva capitalised on a sustained period of pressure to score the first try of the game for Benetton on 53 minutes.

A conversion from Keatley and a subsequent penalty put Benetton in full control but Marco Manfredi bundled over for Zebre to set up an exciting finish.

The home side pushed hard but ultimately a further Keatley penalty proved enough for Benetton to maintain their dominant record over their rivals.