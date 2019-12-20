Lewis Moody worried Leicester Tigers are yet to reach 'rock bottom'

Lewis Moody in action during his playing days at Leicester

Lewis Moody is concerned former club Leicester Tigers still have further to fall before things start to turn around for the 10-time English champions.

The Tigers have just one win from the first five games of the 2019/20 Gallagher Premiership season and would be sitting bottom of the table were it not for Saracens being handed a points deduction for salary cap breaches.

Speaking to the Will Greenwood podcast, ex-Leicester flanker Moody reiterated his belief a shock event like relegation could be what it takes for the club to turn the corner.

"I've said this for quite a while now, I honestly believe they have to get to rock bottom to stop papering over the cracks," Moody said.

"They haven't got to rock bottom yet - they're near the bottom of the table, but it may be the fact relegation is that rock bottom which galvanises them to proper change.

"I want to support Leicester and I would always offer them a supportive shoulder because those guys on the ground are doing everything they can to turn it around.

"I would hate to see them go down."

Despite Leicester's woes, which saw them battling to avoid relegation for much of last season, Moody has given his backing to former team-mate Geordan Murphy.

The former Ireland international is in his first full season as head coach of the club he made over 300 appearances for after being appointed as Matt O'Connor's replacement just over a year ago.

"I was delighted when they put Geordan in there," Moody said. "He's a good mate of mine and he's got an unbelievable rugby brain.

"He's in a very difficult situation and there's no doubt about that, but having spoken to him and seen what the club are trying to do, they're very supportive of their own.

"I think Geordan will be given the time and the opportunity, but it's whether he's got the time to make the changes and bring in the individuals he needs to do to put the club to get back to where they need to be."