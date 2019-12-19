LISTEN: Will Greenwood's rugby podcast

Listen to Will Greenwood's rugby podcast

Lewis Moody is the special guest on this week's Will Greenwood podcast, talking all things rugby and his upcoming Arctic adventure.

The former England and Leicester Tigers flanker tells Will and James Gemmell about the challenges he and his team will face on their South Pole trek - frostbite to polar bears, endless daylight to mental darkness.

Moody talks passionately about the driving force behind their trek as well - raising vital funds for brain tumour research through the Lewis Moody Foundation.

On the rugby side, the former international and club team-mates dissect the latest round of matches in the European Champions Cup.

And there is a look at the prospect of relegation from the Gallagher Premiership currently being faced by Leicester.