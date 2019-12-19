Premiership Rugby working with Saracens over salary cap

Saracens were fined and docked points after being found to have breached salary cap regulations

Premiership Rugby has announced it is in discussions with Saracens over the "additional measures" needed for the double winners to prove they are operating within the salary cap for the current season.

Saracens were fined £5.4m and docked 35 points last month after being found to have breached salary cap regulations for the last three campaigns.

However, questions have been asked how they can be operating within the £7m ceiling for 2019-20 given they have added England players Elliot Daly and Jack Singleton to their squad.

Saracens, who now face a battle for Premiership survival alongside defending their European crown, have already indicated they would be willing to open the books for a mid-season audit.

"Premiership Rugby is in active dialogue with Saracens over additional measures to confirm its compliance for the 2019-20 season," a PRL statement read.

"PRL's rigorous compliance procedures already in place under the salary cap regulations require each club to make full submissions at the start and close of each season, together with ongoing obligations to work with the salary cap manager."

PRL has also announced that its salary cap regulations are to be reviewed by former government minister Lord Myners CBE to ensure a "continued level playing field for all clubs in the future".