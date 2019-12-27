Vote results for your top five rugby union moments of the decade (2010-2019)

See below for the top five rugby union moments of the decade as voted for by you...

After nearly 20,000 of your votes, the top five rugby union moments of the decade (2010-2019) has been decided and chosen by you!

We listed 20 moments to choose from throughout the last 10 years in a decade where New Zealand became the first team to win back-to-back Rugby World Cups, England and Ireland claimed historic wins over southern hemisphere opposition, and Leinster, Toulon and Saracens all enjoyed spells of European Cup dominance.

Add to that some standout Premiership and PRO14 title victories, England Women becoming world champions, some marvellous Six Nations campaigns, two breathtaking British & Irish Lions tours and the most recent World Cup in Japan, and it's inarguable that it's been a phenomenal period for the sport.

Here are the results for the voting, and how each of the 20 moments ranked:

20. Toulon complete three in a row; 19. England Women become world champions in 2014; 18. Saracens clinch third European title in four seasons; 17. England's first Grand Slam for 12 years; 16. Exeter's rise to Premiership champions; 15. New Zealand wipe all before them at 2015 RWC; 14. Brian O'Driscoll's Paris swansong; 13. Leinster's incredible 2011 comeback; 12. Ireland's third-ever Grand Slam; 11. England whitewash Australia Down Under; 10. Connacht's unlikely PRO12 title; 9. Springboks lift Rugby World Cup; 8. Wales destroy England to nick 2013 Six Nations title; 7. Six Nations' 2015 Super Saturday; 6. Lions and New Zealand draw series;

5. Lions clinch first series since 1997

Taking fifth spot in your top five rugby union moments of the decade, is the British and Irish Lions' tour success in Australia in 2013.

There were calls for the famous invitational side to be scrapped ahead of their 2013 tour of Australia but under Warren Gatland, the tourists went out and sealed a 2-1 series win over the Wallabies - their first since victory in South Africa in 1997 - winning the decider 41-16.

A nervy 23-21 first Test success for the Lions came in Brisbane, before the Wallabies levelled things up after an equally tight 16-15 second Test victory in Melbourne.

The third Test decider was a memorable occasion in Lions history, as tries from Alex Corbisiero, Johnny Sexton, George North and Jamie Roberts, plus a man of the match (and series) display from Leigh Halfpenny sealed a comprehensive win, and a first victorious Lions series for 16 long years.

4. Ireland beat New Zealand for the first time (twice)

Taking fourth spot in your top five rugby union moments of the decade is the success of Ireland against the All Blacks for the first time in history.

Before the last decade, Ireland had never won a Test against the All Blacks. Come its close, they have beaten them twice.

The first arrived at Chicago's Soldier Field in November 2016 as the Irish pulled off a huge shock by ending New Zealand's 18-match winning run with a stunning 40-29 victory - tries from Jordi Murphy, CJ Stander, Conor Murray, Simon Zebo and Robbie Henshaw ending a 111-year wait for an Ireland win over the men in black.

More history was made two years later, when Ireland beat the All Blacks for the first time in Dublin, winning 16-9 at the Aviva Stadium in another magnificent display, with a Jacob Stockdale try securing victory.

3. Japan's RWC exploits on home soil

Taking third spot in your top five rugby union moments of the decade is the feats of Japan at their home Rugby World Cup in 2019.

When Japan were chosen as prospective Rugby World Cup hosts, there was more than a hint of apprehension from the majority of those interested and involved in the oval ball game.

When show time arrived, Japan proved to be absolutely phenomenal hosts, however. Perhaps the greatest ever in terms of friendliness and organisation.

More than that though, Japan also delivered on the pitch at the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Standout victories over Ireland, Samoa and Scotland booked a first-ever quarter-final place in thrilling fashion, where they succumbed to eventual winners South Africa. Memories were created for a lifetime though.

2. England stun the All Blacks at the RWC

Second in the results of your vote for the top five rugby union moments of the decade is England's sensational Rugby World Cup 2019 semi-final win over double-reining world champions New Zealand.

Ahead of England's mammoth semi-final with the All Blacks in Japan, they were firm underdogs. And they were so because of the brand and style of attacking rugby the All Blacks had produced.

In response, Eddie Jones' charges produced almost certainly the greatest display in the history of English rugby, clinching a spectacular 19-7 victory.

It was a performance of sensational dominance in Yokohama, and near on perfect from England.

1. Japan stun South Africa in Brighton

But taking top spot and the best rugby union moment of the decade according to you is Japan's miraculous victory over the Springboks at the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

Still, four years on, it's one of the most incredible sporting moments to look back upon. Japan faced the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup in 2015 and were expected at best to keep the score respectable in defeat, at worst to get blown away.

Yet, Jones' spirited charges kept neck-and-neck with the Springboks in Brighton - whose sheer physical size dwarfed the Brave Blossoms across the park - before pulling off the greatest shock in rugby history - maybe even sporting history.

Into the closing stages of the match, having turned down two penalty shots and chances to draw level, and having been held up over the try-line once before, Japan and Karne Hesketh struck in the corner - four minutes into dead time - to provoke pure unadulterated bedlam in Brighton, Japan and across the rugby community. It was pure magic, and later coined 'The Brighton Miracle'.