Liam Williams to rejoin Scarlets from Saracens

Liam Williams helped Saracens win the Heineken Champions Cup and Gallagher Premiership title last term

Wales and British and Irish Lions full-back Liam Williams is to rejoin the Scarlets from Saracens at the end of the season.

Williams' expected move has been confirmed by the player and Scarlets, and he will head back to Wales ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The 28-year-old, capped 62 times by Wales, joined from the Welsh side in 2017 and went on to help Saracens win the Heineken Champions Cup and Gallagher Premiership title last term.

On the departure, Liam Williams said: "I've thoroughly enjoyed my time at Saracens over the past three seasons."

"The environment has undoubtedly developed me as a player and a person. I am grateful for the support I've had from the players, management and supporters during this time."

Director of rugby Mark McCall added: "We've really enjoyed having Liam as part of our group for the past three seasons.

"We appreciate his contribution to the club and we wish him and Sophie well on their return home to Wales."