Steve Hansen: Former All Blacks head coach knighted in New Zealand

Former All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen has received a knighthood in New Zealand's New Year Honours list.

Hansen guided the All Blacks to the 2015 World Cup, but oversaw a disappointing semi-final exit to England as they failed to defend their title in Japan earlier this year.

The 60-year-old, who stood down from his role following the World Cup, becomes Sir Steve Hansen after being named a Knight Commander of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

"I'll be forever grateful for the talent we've been able to coach, and grateful for the awesome management and back up staff that we've had," Hansen said.

New Zealand won the bronze medal match at the 2019 Rugby World Cup

"You can't do this by yourself so this honour is very much theirs as well."

Hansen was a member of the All Blacks coaching team from 2004, succeeding Graham Henry as head coach in 2012.

Under Hansen's coaching, the All Blacks won the Rugby Championship six times and the Bledisloe Cup in every year from 2012. He was named World Rugby's Coach of the Year in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2016.

New Zealand won more than 85 percent of matches with Hansen in charge, but their form more recently has been poor.

They lost their status as number one for the first time in the rankings system's 16-year history, lost twice to Ireland - something they hadn't done at all in 111 years - and suffered a record loss to Australia.