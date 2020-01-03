Rhys Webb: Wales able to pick Ospreys scrum-half from start of Six Nations

Rhys Webb could get the chance to add to his 31 Wales caps in next month's Six Nations

Wales have confirmed Rhys Webb will be available to new head coach Wayne Pivac from the start of the 2020 Six Nations.

Scrum-half Webb's departure from Toulon was confirmed earlier this week, followed soon after by the news he had agreed a two-year deal to rejoin Ospreys.

The 31-year-old had moved to France in 2018 after 10 years with the Welsh franchise but he decided to return to his homeland for family reasons.

That move had ruled Webb out of adding to his 31 caps for Wales as policy prevented Warren Gatland from selecting players based overseas who had fewer than 60 international appearances to their name.

A statement from the Welsh Rugby Union read: "We can confirm that Rhys Webb will be eligible for selection for the 2020 Guinness Six Nations.

"It was announced earlier this week that Top 14 side Toulon had agreed to Webb's early release from his contract for family reasons.

Webb is returning to the Ospreys after a stint in France with Toulon

"Following the 31-times capped scrum-half's contractual commitment to return to play his club rugby in Wales with the Ospreys next season, the Professional Rugby Board (PRB) has agreed to an application from the player and his representative to allow a six-month dispensation from the Senior Player Selection Policy, during which new Wales head coach Wayne Pivac can consider Webb for selection.

"In accordance with Wales' Senior Player Selection Policy, the 31-year-old British and Irish Lion was originally eligible for international selection from July 1, 2020.

"However, the dispensation granted by the PRB enables Webb to compete for a place in Pivac's first campaign in charge of Wales, starting at Principality Stadium against Italy on February 1."