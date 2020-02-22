Wales 23-27 France: Les Bleus remain on Six Nations Grand Slam course

France put in a magnificent performance to register a first Six Nations win in Cardiff for 10 years on Saturday

Romain Ntamack's 17-point haul ensured France remain on course for a first Six Nations Grand Slam in a decade as they beat Wales 27-23 in a crackling Cardiff atmosphere.

Les Bleus, who hadn't won in the Welsh capital since their last Championship clean-sweep in 2010, combined to display scintillating back play, staunch defence and a superbly physical pack to clinch a deserved victory.

The visitors, who also contended with two yellow cards on the day to No 8 Gregory Alldritt and tighthead prop Mohamed Haouas, shone across the park as Anthony Bouthier and Paul Willemse crossed for first-half tries.

But 20-year-old fly-half Ntamack proved outstanding, scoring a try, kicking three conversions and registering two difficult penalties in the marquee win.

Reigning champions Wales scored their points through Dillon Lewis and Dan Biggar tries, as well as three penalties from the latter, but they were always chasing in this one and are now out of the hunt for the title, after two losses from three.

France's 20-year-old Romain Ntamack put in a fabulous man of the match performance

Having reclaimed the kick off, Wales hit the front in the Test after just four minutes when Biggar struck a crisp effort off the tee from over 40 metres out after France loosehead Cyril Baille was penalised for failing to roll away.

It was France who would score the opening try just three minutes later, however.

The genesis of the score proved a wicked Garryowen sent up by Ntamack and, although Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny had ample time to see the high ball and get up for it, he was challenged in the air by France wing Teddy Thomas, forcing a spillage and allowing Bouthier to pick up on the run and sprint over.

Full-back Anthony Bouthier got France into the game with an early try

With Les Bleus tails up, they continued to exert pressure deep in the Wales half, and on 19 minutes Ntamack added three further points with a superb kick which never veered in line five metres from touch after prop Lewis had been pinged for going off feet.

Wales worked their way back into the game with some sustained periods of phase-play, and on 26 minutes a penalty against France for offside allowed Biggar to narrow the away side's lead to 10-6.

Dan Biggar kicked the opening points of the Test, and kept Wales in touch with the boot

France thought they were over for a second try on 28 minutes through Gael Fickou after a stunning attack, but after consultation with his TMO, referee Matthew Carley ruled out the score for a forward offload in the lead-up by Bouthier - a call which appeared debatable based on replays.

Fabien Galthier's charges needn't have worried for long, however, as less than two minutes later, second row Willemse was over in the same corner Fickou had dived in just before, following a cute lineout move down the left.

Second row Paul Willemse leapt over for a second first-half France try

Willemse went over to put France 15-6 up

When Ntamack bisected the posts from wide out - the opposite flank from which he struck over the earlier penalty - France had a 17-6 advantage just past the half hour.

Once again in a frantically-paced Test, the Wales riposte was instant: a Biggar chip ahead releasing centre Nick Tompkins, whose inside ball to Gareth Davies created a line-break just outside the 22. France were again caught offside, and Biggar dispatched the simple penalty effort to reduce the arrears by three.

From there, Wales dictated the ball for the remainder of the half and played six minutes into dead time in search of a try before the break, turning down three potential penalty attempts for a five-metre lineout and two five-metre attacking scrums.

The France dam refused to break, however, and that despite losing Alldritt to a yellow card for the majority of that period due to repeated infringements.

France lost Gregory Alldritt to a yellow card at the end of the first half, but conceded no points

It felt like a monumental period of play in the context of the contest and when Alldritt returned to the pitch five minutes into the second half, France had conceded no points while being a man down.

Ironically, it was when France were then restored to their full complement that Wales struck for a try, tighthead Lewis barrelling over by the posts after six phases of attack around the try-line. When Biggar converted, the France lead was down to a single point.

When prop Dillon Lewis got over for a converted try, France led by just one point

France were over for a third try just four minutes later though, when the outstanding Ntamack intercepted a short Tompkins pass in midfield and seared to the Wales line. The playmaker converted his own try thereafter, and France had a two-score lead once more.

On 64 minutes, Ntamack maintained his 100 per cent kicking record as he slotted a 45-metre effort over after Lewis was again penalised, perhaps harshly, for slowing the ball down - it left France 11 points up.

Ntamack raced over for France's third try in Cardiff after intercepting a pass

France and try-scorer Willemse avoided the concession of a potential penalty try inside the final quarter, when he knocked on in the act of tackling as Wales looked to score with a man over in the corner, but a series of resultant scrum penalties did see France's Haouas sin-binned with 12 minutes left.

When Demba Bamba emerged in Haouas' place and France forced a penalty against the head at the consequent scrum, there was no way back for Wales.

Biggar got over for a late try, but Wales couldn't score again

They did force a further try when Biggar scrambled over from close range - surviving a TMO review for a loss of control - but France saw out the remaining five minutes, heralding the full-time whistle after a brilliant Camille Chat breakdown turnover.