Six Nations: All matches currently scheduled still set to go ahead despite coronavirus outbreak

The Six Nations has announced that all remaining matches in the current series are to go ahead as it stands - subject to government directives.

Ireland vs Italy remains the only postponed fixture this weekend after a meeting to address the coronavirus outbreak.

The men's, women's and an under-20s game were scheduled to take place across this weekend before being postponed.

England's match against Wales at Twickenham on Saturday and Scotland's game at Murrayfield against France on Sunday will still go ahead.

Ireland's Six Nations game against Italy due to be played on Saturday was postponed

England Women's game in northern Italy and the under-20s games between Italy and England could be relocated in due course.

"As it stands today, all Six Nations matches currently scheduled are set to go ahead," a statement said.

"Six Nations is in contact with FIR and RFU regarding the possibility of relocating the Women's and U20 Italy vs England matches to another Italian location and we will make a further announcement on this in due course.

"However, the Italy v England senior men's match in Rome is planned to go ahead as scheduled.

"Six Nations intends to complete all 15 games across all three championships when time allows but we will refrain from making any rescheduling announcements for the time being while we keep assessing the situation."