Ben Youngs commits future to Leicester Tigers

England scrum-half Ben Youngs has ended speculation over his club future by signing a new deal with Leicester.

Youngs has amassed 244 appearances for the Tigers since making his debut as a 17-year-old in 2007 and joins his older brother Tom in agreeing a new contract with the struggling East Midlands giants.

He remains an influential player under Eddie Jones and will win his 99th England cap if selected against Wales on Saturday.

"Leicester is my home and Tigers are my family. I've spent my whole career here and I'm proud of what I've achieved in green, red and white," Youngs said.

"It's pleasing for this to be over, so everyone can stop reading about it!

"Everyone outside of the club has had their say on whether or not I should or would remain, which is the way it is now in the world, but I've always wanted to remain here and any suggestion I didn't or don't give my everything for Leicester is way off the mark."

Youngs, England's most capped scrum-half, is reported to have taken a significant pay cut to remain at Welford Road, where he been a part of four Premiership title-winning squads.

"Ben is Tigers through and through and, for more than a decade, has given everything for the badge," director of rugby Geordan Murphy said.

"To have him recommit is sensational for everyone in Leicester - players, coaches, staff and fans.

"He is a proven winner and a leading voice in our changing room who we are proud to have represent Tigers moving forward."