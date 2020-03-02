Fiji's Nemani Nadolo agrees to join Leicester for the 2020-21 season

Fiji star Nemani Nadolo has agreed to join Leicester for the 2020-21 season.

Nadolo has made 29 Test appearances as a wing and centre and at 6'5" and 20 stones is a powerful finisher who also kicks goals.

He will arrive at Welford Road once Montpellier's Top 14 season is completed in June having previously played for the Crusaders, Green Rockets and Exeter.

"I can't wait to roll my sleeves up and rip in," Nadolo said.

"It's a great opportunity for me and my family to come set up shop in your town.

"Hopefully I earn the respect of the fans by doing my talking on the field."

Nadolo will be joining a club that will continue to be captained by Tom Youngs after the former England hooker signed a new contract with the Gallagher Premiership strugglers.

Youngs said: "All of the players, coaches, staff and fans have a responsibility to get us back to where we want to be and I am proud to be a part of that."