Finn Russell may return for Scotland summer tour but will not play in Six Nations

Finn Russell has missed the whole of Scotland's Six Nations campaign

Finn Russell could return for Scotland’s summer tour following positive talks with head coach Gregor Townsend.

He will play no part in the remainder of the Six Nations but it is understood the Racing 92 player will call in to the coaches meeting this week to share his insight into French rugby and players.

Scottish Rugby Union tweeted: "While not named in the squad, positive discussions have taken place with stand-off Finn Russell, with the goal of these being continued over the next few weeks in order for him to be involved in the forthcoming Summer Tests."

Scotland also called up Edinburgh second-row Lewis Carmichael to their squad for the remainder of the championship, with Worcester Warriors' back-row Cornell du Preez dropping out.

It was also confirmed Du Preez's club team-mate Darcy Graham will play no part in the Six Nations after he injured his knee at the start of the competition.

Lewis Carmichael has been called up by Gregor Townsend

Updated Scotland squad:

FORWARDS

Simon Berghan, Jamie Bhatti, Magnus Bradbury, Fraser Brown, Lewis Carmichael, Luke Crosbie, Scott Cummings, Allan Dell, Matt Fagerson, Zander Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Tom Gordon, Nick Haining, Stuart McInally, Willem Nel, Jamie Ritchie, Sam Skinner, Rory Sutherland, Ben Toolis, George Turner, Hamish Watson

BACKS

Chris Harris, Adam Hastings, Stuart Hogg, George Horne, Rory Hutchinson, Sam Johnson, Huw Jones, Blair Kinghorn, Sean Maitland, Byron McGuigan, Ali Price, Henry Pyrgos, Matt Scott, Kyle Steyn, Ratu Tagive, Duncan Weir