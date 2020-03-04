Scottish Rugby takes virus measures ahead of Six Nations matches with France

Scottish Rugby is taking measures to protect spectators in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak

Scottish Rugby is working with the Scottish Government to protect the health of fans attending this weekend's Six Nations fixtures.

Scotland games against France in the men's, women's and U20 competitions at Murrayfield, Scotstoun and Netherdale are still taking place as scheduled.

A range of measures is being implemented following the global coronavirus outbreak, which has resulted in almost 100 confirmed cases in the UK so far.

It will include the distribution of hand sanitisers and NHS Scotland guidance, written both in English and French, will be provided to those attending each venue.

Dominic McKay, chief operating officer of Scottish Rugby, said: "Scottish Rugby continues to work extremely closely with the Scottish Government and NHS Scotland in monitoring the coronavirus situation.

Glasgow Warriors' Scotstoun Stadium will host Scotland's match against France in the Women's Six Nations

"We are also in regular and constant dialogue with the Six Nations and our fellow Unions.

"We continue to promote NHS Scotland hygiene advice and protocols with our staff, supporters and visitors to all rugby stadiums.

"We look forward to welcoming supporters to our events this weekend. Should matters and advice change we will provide a further update."

Medical staff will be present at each game and spectators will be able to speak to them about any health concerns they might have.

There will also be a primary care facility at the venues where first aid practitioners can assess anyone who presents symptoms.

Catherine Calderwood, Scotland's chief medical officer, added: "Our advice is based on the latest scientific understanding of coronavirus.

Scotland will be looking to build on their 17-0 win over Italy when they host France at Murrayfield this weekend

"Health Protection Scotland has looked at all the available evidence, including the situation in the UK and France, and has concluded that there is no scientific reason for cancelling Scotland's Six Nations fixtures at the weekend.

"We all have a key role to play in preventing the spread of infection by maintaining good hand hygiene, not touching your face, avoiding direct contact with people who have a cold or the flu as well as covering your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing with tissues and disposing of them in the nearest bin after use.

"This will be promoted both in the stadium and on transport to and from the game.

"Anyone who thinks they may have contracted the virus or been exposed to it should not attend the match and should follow the advice on NHS Inform."