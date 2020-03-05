Six Nations: Anthony Watson and Mark Wilson return for England vs Wales

Anthony Watson has recovered from injury to starts his first Test in the 2020 Six Nations as part of two changes

Eddie Jones has made two changes to his England XV to take on Wales in the Six Nations at Twickenham on Saturday, as Anthony Watson and Mark Wilson return for the first time since the 2019 Rugby World Cup final.

Back Watson, who had been struggling with a calf injury during the championship so far, comes in on the right-wing, with Jonny May making the positional switch to the 11 shirt, as Jonathan Joseph drops out of the squad.

Back-row Wilson meanwhile, who has struggled with a knee injury so far this season, comes in at openside flanker, with Sam Underhill ruled out through injury.

England forward Mark Wilson hasn't featured for the side since November's Rugby World Cup final loss to South Africa

Elsewhere the team remains the same, as Elliot Daly starts at full-back again, with George Furbank - who missed the Round 3 24-12 win over Ireland due to a groin injury - still not involved.

Manu Tuilagi and skipper Owen Farrell combine in the centres once again, while the half-backs are the same too as Leicester Tigers duo George Ford and Ben Youngs remain at 10 and 9 respectively.

The front-row is unchanged and still minus Mako Vunipola, who did not join back up with the squad due to travelling through Hong Kong and the RFU's insistence that he must self-isolate. Joe Marler starts at loosehead in the Saracen's place, with the highly impressive Ellis Genge among the replacements.

Jamie George and Kyle Sinckler complete the front-row, with a second row of Maro Itoje and George Kruis complemented by the continued presence of Courtney Lawes at blindside flanker.

Sam Underhill has been ruled out in a blow for Jones

Tom Curry completes the line-up at No 8. The replacements bench is completely unchanged, with Jones opting for a 6-2 split between forwards and backs once again.

"We've had a really good two-week preparation - a fallow week in Oxford where we had good training days last Thursday and Friday and three good training days this week culminating in a very good session Wednesday.

"Wales are a very tough, well-coached side and they've been building on their attack since Wayne Pivac has taken over.

Eddie Jones' charges will seek to remain in the title hunt when they host Wales on Saturday

"It's always a tough game against Wales and we know they will bring that toughness to all the contest areas.

"We're looking forward to playing at home again and getting back out in front of our fantastic fans."

England: 15 Elliot Daly, 14 Anthony Watson, 13 Manu Tuilagi, 12 Owen Farrell (c), 11 Jonny May, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Youngs; 1 Joe Marler, 2 Jamie George, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 George Kruis, 6 Courtney Lawes, 7 Mark Wilson, 8 Tom Curry.

Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Joe Launchbury, 20 Charlie Ewels, 21 Ben Earl, 22 Willi Heinz, 23 Henry Slade.