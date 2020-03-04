Six Nations: Wales' Twickenham highs and lows against England

Jamie Roberts leads the celebrations after Wales' win over England at the 2015 Rugby World Cup

Wales travel to Twickenham on Saturday hoping to avoid a third successive Six Nations defeat.

The defending champions have not lost three Six Nations games in a row since 2007 and will attempt to return to winning ways against an England side who remain in the hunt for a third title in five years.

We've taken a look at some of Wales' highs and lows in south-west London during the professional era.

Highs

England 19 Wales 26 (February 2, 2008)

Lee Byrne celebrates scoring a try

New Wales head coach Warren Gatland could not have been handed a tougher first game in charge than England at Twickenham, but a line-up containing 13 Ospreys players - Scarlets wing Mark Jones and Cardiff Blues' Martyn Williams were the exceptions - claimed a remarkable win.

Trailing 16-6 at half-time, Wales hit back through tries from Lee Byrne and Mike Phillips while James Hook kicked 16 points.

It was Wales' first Twickenham win for 20 years and six weeks later they clinched a Grand Slam.

England 12 Wales 19 (February 25, 2012)

Scott Williams scores Wales' winning try

Wales claimed a dramatic victory that handed interim England boss Stuart Lancaster his first defeat at the helm.

Rival goalkickers Owen Farrell and Leigh Halfpenny each booted four penalties as the game seemingly headed for a draw, but Wales centre Scott Williams scored a brilliant breakaway try five minutes from time that Halfpenny converted.

Wales held on to win the Triple Crown after coming under relentless late pressure when England wing David Strettle went within millimetres of touching down.

England 25 Wales 28 (September 26, 2015)

Gareth Davies goes over to score the decisive try

Wales recorded a World Cup win that defied the odds and contributed towards England becoming the first host nation in the tournament's history to make a pool stage exit.

Not only did the visitors overcome a 10-point deficit, they also triumphed despite losing three backs - Liam Williams, Scott Williams and Hallam Amos - to injuries.

Replacement scrum-half Lloyd Williams ended up on the wing, and it was his superbly-placed kick that led to Gareth Davies' key late try, while fly-half Dan Biggar kicked 23 points.

Lows

England 60 Wales 26 (February 21, 1998)

David Rees scored two of England's eight tries

England became the first team to top 50 points in a Five Nations match.

Wales led 12-6 with almost 30 minutes gone, but that was the cue for an England onslaught as they scored 21 points in seven minutes.

The home side went on to post eight touchdowns, including two for Sale wing David Rees, while fly-half Paul Grayson kicked 20 points as England emphatically completed the first leg of a Triple Crown campaign.

England 50 Wales 10 (March 23, 2002)

Jonny Wilkinson scored 30 points

England missed out on the Grand Slam but they secured a Six Nations Triple Crown after Jonny Wilkinson and Will Greenwood pulled the strings during a dominant display.

Fly-half Wilkinson amassed 30 points from five conversions, four penalties, a try and drop-goal, with Greenwood, Dan Luger (2) and Tim Stimpson also touching down.

Former rugby league star Iestyn Harris scored all of Wales' points but the visitors were never in contention. It remains their biggest Six Nations loss at Twickenham.

England 62 Wales 5 (August 4, 2007)

Nick Easter is all smiles after his four-try display

Wales head coach Gareth Jenkins used a summer trip to Twickenham to field a number of fringe candidates for World Cup selection in France later that year, but it backfired spectacularly as England romped home in record-breaking fashion.

No 8 Nick Easter claimed four of England's nine tries, with Lawrence Dallaglio and Jason Robinson also among the scorers.

Jonny Wilkinson passed 900 international points as Wales wilted in the 30-degree heat.