Wales wing Hallam Amos to miss Six Nations matches against England and Scotland
By PA Media
Last Updated: 03/03/20 1:04pm
Wales wing Hallam Amos will miss the rest of the Six Nations due to a knee injury.
Amos sustained the injury during the Cardiff Blues' 34-24 PRO14 victory over Benetton on February 23.
"He (Amos) will have surgery and it is expected that he will also miss the remainder of the season," a Welsh Rugby Union statement read.
Wales have fitness concerns over outside-half Dan Biggar and wing George North ahead of Saturday's Six Nations game against England at Twickenham.
Biggar suffered a knee injury during Northampton's Gallagher Premiership defeat to Saracens on Saturday.
Wales have a fly-half injury crisis with Gareth Anscombe, Rhys Patchell and Owen Williams all sidelined.
Cardiff youngster Jarrod Evans has won six caps but never started a Six Nations game.
North, meanwhile, has been going through concussion protocols after being forced off during the early stages of Wales' Six Nations loss to France last month.