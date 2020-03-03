Wales wing Hallam Amos to miss Six Nations matches against England and Scotland

Wales wing Hallam Amos will miss the rest of the Six Nations due to a knee injury.

Amos sustained the injury during the Cardiff Blues' 34-24 PRO14 victory over Benetton on February 23.

"He (Amos) will have surgery and it is expected that he will also miss the remainder of the season," a Welsh Rugby Union statement read.

Wales have fitness concerns over outside-half Dan Biggar and wing George North ahead of Saturday's Six Nations game against England at Twickenham.

Biggar suffered a knee injury during Northampton's Gallagher Premiership defeat to Saracens on Saturday.

Wales have a fly-half injury crisis with Gareth Anscombe, Rhys Patchell and Owen Williams all sidelined.

Cardiff youngster Jarrod Evans has won six caps but never started a Six Nations game.

North, meanwhile, has been going through concussion protocols after being forced off during the early stages of Wales' Six Nations loss to France last month.