Wales fly-half Dan Biggar a doubt to face England after suffering injury against Saracens

Dan Biggar is helped off the field during Northampton's clash with Saracens

Wales fly-half Dan Biggar is an early doubt for their Six Nations clash with England after he was injured playing for Northampton on Saturday.

Biggar had to be helped from the field after 20 minutes of their Premiership clash against Saracens with a serious-looking knee injury.

The news will come as a huge blow to new Wales head coach Wayne Pivac, who has already lost prolific try-scorer Josh Adams after he suffered an ankle injury in their loss to France.

Okay, it's really not good. Dan Biggar helped off the field after what appears to be a bad knee injury. Mallinder to 10. Tuala to 15. Matt Proctor on at centre. Saints 12-8 Saracens. — Tom Vickers (@WheresTommyV) February 29, 2020

Adams' fellow wing George North also went off in the France game following an aerial collision with Gael Fickou. North subsequently failed a head injury assessment and is now set to follow graduated return-to-play protocols.

With Gareth Anscombe and Rhys Patchell still coming back from injury, Jarrod Evans is the only fit No. 10 currently in the Wales squad.

Questions will be asked as to why Biggar was playing for his club side during the Six Nations. However, unlike the RFU, the WRU does not have an agreement with Premiership clubs that their players will be released for the whole Six Nations.

Wales play England at Twickenham on March 7 before finishing their Six Nations campaign at home to Scotland a week later.