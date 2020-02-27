Wales star George North 'in a good place' after suffering a sixth concussion, says Stephen Jones

George North leaves the pitch after colliding with Gael Fickou

Wales attack coach Stephen Jones insists George North is “in a good place” after suffering yet another concussion during Wales’ defeat to France on Saturday.

North was forced off in the 11th minute of the Six Nations match in Cardiff, which France won 27-23, after colliding with Gael Fickou as the two contested a cross-field kick by Dan Biggar.

It was the sixth concussion that North - who has scored 40 tries in 94 Tests for Wales - has suffered in his career.

"It's well documented that George has had concussion, but I think four years ago was his last one," Jones said.

"George is going through the protocols, the same as Dan [Biggar] did [before the France game].

George North was injured during this collision with Gael Fickou

"We've got elite medical staff looking after him, who are making sure he ticks every box.

"Nothing will be rushed or forced because player welfare is the most important. Every box will get ticked properly, that's the most important thing.

"George is in a good place, he's going down the correct path and he's in good spirits."

With wing Josh Adams ruled out of the rest of the tournament with an ankle injury, North's recovery takes on added importance for Wales ahead of their visit to Twickenham to play England on March 7.

Liam Williams is working his way back from an ankle injury

Wales have opted not to release Liam Williams to the Scarlets this weekend, even though he has not played since October because of an ankle injury.

"Liam is training with us and getting the volume into his work," Jones said. "It's nice to have him on the training paddock with us, the bubbly character that he is.

"Liam and Josh Navidi are in our environment and getting the reps and loads needed to make them available for selection.

"We have to put Liam through different scenarios and then it will be a discussion next week."

Louis Rees-Zammit has impressed for Gloucester this season

Uncapped Gloucester wing Louis Rees-Zammit is a potential option to come into the side after scoring seven tries in the Gallagher Premiership this season.

Jones admits the Wales coaching staff have been impressed with the 19-year-old's performances this season.

"We're following Louis and the good work that he's doing," Jones said. "We're conscious of the fact that, when he's away from us, he's been scoring a lot of tries.

"He's been in and around our group, so he's doing very well as a youngster. He's driving himself and it's good to have that option."