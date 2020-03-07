England Women 66-7 Wales Women: Red Roses run riot at the Stoop

3:53 Highlights of the Women's Six Nations match between England and Wales Highlights of the Women's Six Nations match between England and Wales

Poppy Cleall scored a hat-trick as England Women remained on course for a second successive Six Nations Grand Slam after a 66-7, 10 try, annihilation of Wales at the Stoop.

In front of 10,974 fans, a record home Women's Six Nations crowd for England, Simon Middleton's side were dominant throughout the Test.

Cleall powered over from close range in the seventh minute to open the scoring and added a second shortly after she drove in under the posts, before a wonderful individual score from fly-half Katy Daley-Mclean as she broke the defensive line and rounded the full-back to score.

It's full time at the Stoop and the Red Roses have beaten Wales 🌹#ENGvWAL #SendHerVictorious #WomensSixNations pic.twitter.com/Q8ONDqGood — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) March 7, 2020

A driving maul off the back of a lineout just before half-time saw Vicky Fleetwood go over as England secured the bonus-point 26-0 lead at the break.

It took three minutes of the second half for England's fifth as Harriet Millar-Mills hit a excellent line inside the 22 and held off the cover defence to cross, before Cleall then rounded off her hat-trick with another line break and the lock powered over two defenders - her 12th try in 40 Tests.

51' | ENG 40 - 0 WAL



TRY | It's a hat-trick for Cleall, as she canters in from 20 metres. Con Scarratt. #ENGvWAL #SendHerVictorious #WomensSixNations pic.twitter.com/qFwkxmoVSK — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) March 7, 2020

Cleall then turned provided as her offload out of the tackle saw Amy Cokayne, on her 50th cap, latch onto the ball and saw her momentum carry her over.

After finisher Mia Venner's clearance was closed down, Wales were awarded a penalty try after Natasha Hunt tackled a Wales player before she reached the ball, which also resulted in Hunt shown a yellow card.

60' | ENG 47 - 0 WAL



TRY | What a way to celebrate your 50th cap. Amy Cokayne is on hand to collect an offload and touch down. Con Scarratt.#ENGvWAL #SendHerVictorious #WomensSixNations pic.twitter.com/yFF09NxswP — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) March 7, 2020

Despite having 14 players, England scored two more tries as Zoe Aldcroft capitalised on a loose ball from a ruck and burrowed over, and then Hannah Botterman went in under the sticks - captain Emily Scarratt converting both as she knocked over eight of her nine kick.

With minutes remaining McKenna stretched over for a 10th Red Roses try.