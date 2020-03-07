Matthew J Watkins: Former Wales centre dies aged 41

Matthew J Watkins played 18 times for Wales

Former Wales centre Matthew J Watkins has died at the age of 41 after a long illness.

The former Scarlets and Dragons player, who played 18 times for his country, was diagnosed with a rare form of pelvic cancer in 2013.

RIP Matthew. What a lovely guy who took on cancer with courage and always had a smile on his face. @Velindre. Lived life to the full and was always smiling. Thoughts and prayers are with his family and close friends. #Putsthingsintoperspective pic.twitter.com/h60LTrvCZD — Jonathan Davies OBE (@JiffyRugby) March 7, 2020

"The Scarlets family are deeply saddened by the news that our former player Matthew Watkins has passed away at the age of 41," read a statement from Scarlets.

"'MJ' played 150 matches in a Scarlets jersey between 2002 and 2008, scoring 42 tries, including one against Ulster at Stradey Park that helped the Scarlets clinch the 2003-04 Celtic League title.

"He is fondly remembered as a silky-skilled, creative midfielder, who was a hugely popular figure among our supporters, the playing squad and staff at Stradey.

"In 2013, Matthew was diagnosed with a rare form of pelvic cancer. In recent years he has helped raise thousands of pounds with fundraising events for Welsh Cancer Centre Velindre, where he was receiving treatment.

"The thoughts of everyone at Scarlets Rugby are with Matthew's wife Stacey, his sons Siôr and Tal, family and friends at this sad time."