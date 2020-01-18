Exeter Chiefs 33-14 La Rochelle: Chiefs secure Champions Cup quarter-final home advantage

Sam Simmonds scored two tries as Exeter defeated La Rochelle

Two tries from Sam Simmonds helped Exeter Chiefs seal a Champions Cup home quarter-final with a 33-14 bonus-point win over La Rochelle at Sandy Park.

The sides were level at 14-14 at half-time, but No 8 Simmonds' two scores after the break set Exeter on course for victory and sealed the tryscoring bonus point in the process.

It means the Chiefs will have a home tie to look forward to in the last eight, while at the same time ending any lingering hopes La Rochelle had of sneaking through to the knockout stages.

More to follow...