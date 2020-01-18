Other matches

Sat 18th January

European Rugby Champions Cup

  • Exeter vs La Rochelle
  • 5:30pm Saturday 18th January
  • Sandy Park, Exeter  
FT

Exeter 33

Tries: Cowan-Dickie (12), Ewers (20), Simmonds (47,57), Townsend (62)
Conversions: Simmonds (13,20,49,63)

La Rochelle 14

Tries: Murimurivalu (16), Penalty (24)
Conversions: West (18)

Exeter Chiefs 33-14 La Rochelle: Chiefs secure Champions Cup quarter-final home advantage

Last Updated: 18/01/20 7:36pm

Sam Simmonds scored two tries as Exeter defeated La Rochelle
Two tries from Sam Simmonds helped Exeter Chiefs seal a Champions Cup home quarter-final with a 33-14 bonus-point win over La Rochelle at Sandy Park.

The sides were level at 14-14 at half-time, but No 8 Simmonds' two scores after the break set Exeter on course for victory and sealed the tryscoring bonus point in the process.

It means the Chiefs will have a home tie to look forward to in the last eight, while at the same time ending any lingering hopes La Rochelle had of sneaking through to the knockout stages.

