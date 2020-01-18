Saracens: Premiership Rugby confirms club will be relegated at end of season

Premiership Rugby has confirmed Saracens will be relegated from the English top flight at the end of the season.

The London club were deducted 35 points and fined £5.3m in November, having broken the salary cap for the past three seasons.

The club had come under increasing pressure, following a meeting of clubs on Tuesday, to prove they are within the £7m limit for this season.

The futures of England stars such as Owen Farrell have been placed in doubt

Darren Childs, chief executive of Premiership Rugby, said: "Premiership Rugby is prepared to take strong action to enforce the regulations governing fair competition between our clubs.

"At the conclusion of dialogue with Saracens about their compliance with the salary cap regulations, it has been decided that Saracens will be relegated at the end of this season.

"At the same time as enforcing the existing regulations, we want to ensure a level playing field for all clubs in the future, which is why we have asked Lord Myners to carry out an independently-led review of the salary cap."

Saracens claimed a Premiership and Champions Cup double last season

The club, bottom of the table with minus seven points, will fulfil their Premiership fixtures for the remainder of the season.

Saracens chairman Neil Golding said: "As the new chairman of Saracens I acknowledge the club has made errors in the past and we unreservedly apologise for those mistakes.

"I and the rest of the board are committed to overseeing stringent new governance measures to ensure regulatory compliance going forward.''

The charges relate to a failure to disclose player payments in each of the 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

Saracens have won four of the last five league titles.

Premiership Rugby introduced its salary cap in 1999 to ensure the financial viability of all clubs and the competition.