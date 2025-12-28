Exeter Chiefs 24-10 Leicester Tigers: England hopeful Greg Fisilau stars as hosts win but miss out on Gallagher Premiership top spot

Greg Fisilau (L) celebrates with team mate Stephen Varney during Exeter's win over Leicester

Greg Fisilau inspired a resurgent Exeter to a 24-10 Gallagher Premiership win over Leicester Tigers at Sandy Park, moving them within a point of league leaders Northampton Saints.

England A No 8 Fisilau ran in the opening try and also played a key role in Stephen Varney's 72nd-minute score that finally swung an absorbing contest out of the Tigers' reach, winning him the man-of-the-match award.

Outstanding wing Campbell Ridl also crossed but Exeter finished one try short of claiming the bonus point that would have sent them into 2026 as Premiership leaders.

It nonetheless represents a remarkable transformation by Rob Baxter's side, who finished bottom of last season's table after a disappointing campaign and were playing in front of a thinned out home crowd.

Exeter miss out on top spot despite home win

A packed house witnessed the battle between fourth and fifth place and while Leicester return home empty-handed, they were competitive until Varney struck.

Leicester were forced to deal with early pressure, with Andrea Zambonin scragging scrum-half Tom Whiteley and initiating waves of attacks that ended with Fisilau racing over from the 22.

Exeter were in control and regularly finding space in the wide channels, with Ridl released down the left wing in the 25th minute and chipping into space before benefiting from a kind bounce to finish a fine solo score.

Exeter Chiefs' Campbell Ridl scored a try against Leicester

A dynamic try by Harvey Skinner was ruled out for a push by Will Rigg and it proved to be a critical 14-point swing as Leicester struck straight away, with winger Adam Radwan making ground before passing interplay from the forwards ended with Cameron Henderson crossing.

TV cameras showed Tigers head coach Geoff Parling reading his players the riot act at half-time and when the game resumed they had the wind at their backs.

A promising raid into the left corner was defended with a turnover and once Immanuel Feyi-Waboso had used his power and footwork to propel Exeter downfield, Henry Slade landed a penalty.

Slade was tackled dangerously, resulting in a yellow card for Samuel Williams, but the Chiefs failed to score a point while the Leicester replacement was in the sin-bin despite producing some dangerous moments in attacks.

Upon Williams' return, fly-half Billy Searle was sent to the sin-bin for entering from the side as Skinner fell inches short with a sprint for the line. Leicester were conceding a steady stream of penalties and were killed off when Varney raced over after Olly Woodburn had initiated the counter-attack with a towering catch.

Fisilau was also involved in the move that led to Varney touching down and, as Exeter hunted the bonus point in the closing moments, they twice dropped the ball over the line.

Walder: England can't ignore Fisilau!

Exeter attack coach Dave Walder insists it is only a matter of time before England head coach Steve Borthwick takes a closer look at Fisilau, following his blockbusting form this season.

"I love working with Greg [Fisilau]," Walder said. "He's got everything you'd want from a back-rower. He's physical, he's abrasive, very game-smart, but he's also got lovely soft skills.

"He's playing very well at the moment. If he keeps playing like that, I'd imagine England can't ignore him, but you'd have to ask them that question."

On missing out on the bonus point to move top, Walder added: "This morning if you'd offered us a win, we'd have taken it. But I think deep down we're a little bit disappointed with our accuracy and not to score ourselves an extra bonus point.

"At the same time that's a sign of where we've come from and where we are at the moment. We're not too focused on where we are in the league, it's about the process. The boys are working hard and have a great attitude and defence. We're in a really positive place."

Leicester head coach Geoff Parling said: "I thought it was the poorest we have been emotionally in turning up for a

game. It's the first time this season that we have lacked a bit of edge, especially in that first 30 minutes.

"We're not good enough yet to have those off days. That's the first time, and the group will admit it, that we weren't quite on edge in terms of our collisions and how we were playing. We're back at home against Saracens now and we've got to play with the right edge because that for me wasn't our DNA today."