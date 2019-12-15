Exeter 35-10 Sale: Simmonds brothers star as Chiefs close on Champions Cup quarters

Joe Simmonds scored a try and kicked three conversions

Sam Simmonds and brother Joe combined for 21 points as Exeter beat Sale 35-10 to maintain their 100 per cent record in this season's Champions Cup.

Sam crossed for the opening try on 22 minutes, which gave the Chiefs a 7-3 interval lead despite playing into a strong wind.

The No 8's younger brother Joe grabbed Exeter's second try after the restart, before Sam crossed for his second on 57 minutes to make it 21-3.

Sam Simmonds crossed for a try in each half

Sam James replied for Sale but Exeter had the final say, Ben Moon crossing for the bonus-point try and Jack Nowell adding a fifth to move them 10 points clear at the top of Pool 2.

Just two points separated these sides at the AJ Bell Stadium last week but Sale's failure to utilise the elements during the first half cost them dearly.

Having elected to play with the wind, the Sharks opened the scoring with an AJ MacGinty after 18 minutes but they struggled for territory as their line-out faltered at crucial moments and Exeter held onto the ball for long spells.

Nic White evades the tackle of Sale's Denny Solomona

The opening try arrived after sustained period of pressure, the Chiefs sending their big ball-carriers charging up the middle off a line-out, with Sam Simmonds dotting down after 11 phases.

Sale, who lost Cameron Redpath and Ben Curry to injury during the opening half-hour, briefly threatened late in the half when Byron McGuigan released Denny Solomona down the left, but the England wing shanked a kick out on the full when he had passing options on either side.

Joe Simmonds scpres Exeter's second try

The visitors had Curtis Langdon sin-binned on 50 minutes for not rolling away and Exeter crossed for two tries in his absence.

A series of pick and drives sucked in the Sale defence and that allowed Nic White to send Joe Simmonds over, while Sam Simmonds then chalked up his second try from a driving maul.

Stuart Hogg is denied a try by Sam James

William Cliff's lovely offload sent James over before the players were taken off the pitch due to a hail shower.

When play resumed it was Exeter who finished the stronger. Moon scored on his 250th Exeter appearance to clinch the bonus point and two minutes later Nowell also crossed from close range to make it four wins from four.