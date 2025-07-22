First Nations & Pasifika XV 19-24 British and Irish Lions: Error-strewn tourists hold on for victory in Melbourne

An error-strewn British and Irish Lions display eventually saw them confirm a 24-19 victory over a First Nations & Pasifika XV in Melbourne on a night of much frustration for the tourists.

The Lions scored four tries through Jamie Osborne (two), Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe, but surrendered a 14-point lead in the opening half after backing up error upon error.

Wing Triston Reilly and back-rows Seru Uru and Rob Leota scored tries for the hosts, with Kurtley Beale kicking two conversions, but the highly-competitive, powerful outfit eventually just ran out of steam when pushing for a winner.

First Nations & Pasifika XV 19-24 British and Irish Lions - Score summary First Nations & Pasifika XV - Tries: Reilly (18), Uru (23), Leota (71). Cons: Beale (19, 24). Lions - Tries: Osborne (8, 45), Graham (11), Van der Merwe (64). Cons: F Smith (8, 12).

A further negative from the night for the Lions was an early first-half injury to Graham, who limped off in tears with an ankle complaint as his potential second-Test audition was whipped away.

Who played for the First Nations & Pasifika XV? The First Nations & Pasifika XV featured six First Nations and 17 Pasifika players, with Samoan, Fijian, Tongan, Maori and Cook Islands cultures represented.

The Lions started firmly on top as early Van der Merwe and Graham chances came to nothing, albeit the second attack saw Reilly sin-binned for a reckless high hit on the diminutive Scottish wing.

Playing against 14 the Lions made hay: first, a clever Owen Farrell left-footed chip kick was chased onto and finished by Osborne in-goal.

Three minutes later Graham finished off a pacy move as Blair Kinghorn threw a superb long pass.

Fin Smith converted both for 14-0 but things went badly wrong for the Lions thereafter as firstly, Graham limped off upset due to his injury, with Osborne forced out to the right wing as Garry Ringrose came on.

Kinghorn soon threw an intercept pass not far outside his 22 for Reilly to score against the run of play, before Fin Smith kicked the restart dead, First Nations & Pasifika forced a scrum penalty at the resulting set-piece, and Uru then showed power to score from close range from that territory.

To compound matters, Lions lock James Ryan was also sin-binned just after the try was scored for failing to be 10 metres back from a quick-tap before tackling scrum-half Kalani Thomas just prior to the score.

At 14-14 the Lions' next chance in the 22 was ended when outstanding flanker Charlie Gamble forced the first of many breakdown penalties, while another dominant scrum penalty from the hosts earned them the next opening. Smith tackled strongly and Jamie George intercepted a pass to win possession back under pressure.

The Lions' maul then struggled to operate efficiently at the other end, while First Nations & Pasifika could have gone in at half-time ahead when a Kinghorn pass was intercepted again - by David Feliuai this time - but the centre just ran out of gas.

A Ben White intercept and 50:22 grubber-kick earned the Lions their first opportunity of the second half, and this time the tourists' maul was far more ruthless as it roared forward for penalty advantage before the backs went wide and Ringrose played in Osborne for a simple finish.

A fourth try was soon awarded when Josh van der Flier was able to profit from more good work via the boot of White in addition to a hard chase from Ringrose, but the score was disallowed by the TMO when replays showed Ringrose had lost the ball forward on the ground.

A series of pick-and-go carries virtually on top of the try-line failed to bring the Lions another try soon after, but another score did belatedly arrive in the 64th minute when quick hands through the backs saw Farrell delay and play in Van der Merwe for a run in finish out wide.

As the Lions lineout twice malfunctioned at one end, First Nations & Pasifika then struck for a third try at the other through Leota with nine minutes left to set up a tense finish.

Beale missed the conversion and chance to narrow the gap to three points, and though the Lions passed up possession on two more occasions, the hosts couldn't push on to register an historic victory.

Andy Farrell: White very good in victory | Owen Farrell: It felt frantic

Lions head coach Andy Farrell told Sky Sports:

"There were some great performances by some individuals. I thought Ben White was very good, Jamie Osborne and some lads coming in and playing their first games for us.

"There is always food for thought. We do what we always do, review this game, and select the side tomorrow evening.

"It doesn't get any bigger or any more exciting. We know what's coming. We'll enjoy this evening together, there's a rest tomorrow for us and then it's all hands on deck Thursday, Friday and Saturday."

Lions captain on the night Owen Farrell told Sky Sports:

"It was probably too tight. Massive credit must go to them. They came out and fired into us.

"We got a great start, but we didn't manage to get a foothold in the last 60 minutes. Thankfully we got the job done in the end.

"It felt a bit frantic at times, if we could have been calmer we could have settled into what we do better. We regrouped at half-time and managed to be a bit more direct but they found their way back into the game again."

Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests against the Wallabies and seven tour matches to be shown exclusively live.

British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule Date Opponent Venue Friday, June 20 Argentina (L 28-24) Dublin Saturday, June 28 Western Force (W 54-7) Perth Wednesday, July 2 Queensland Reds (W 52-12) Brisbane Saturday, July 5 NSW Waratahs (W 21-10) Sydney Wednesday, July 9 ACT Brumbies (W 36-24) Canberra Saturday, July 12 Invitational AU-NZ (W 48-0) Adelaide Saturday, July 19 AUSTRALIA (W 27-19) Brisbane Tuesday, July 22 First Nations & Pasifika XV (W 24-19) Melbourne Saturday, July 26 AUSTRALIA (second Test) Melbourne Saturday, August 2 AUSTRALIA (third Test) Sydney

