Rugby Union Fixtures

Fixtures
  • News
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Watch
  • On Sky
  • Scores
  • Sky Bet
Date Competitions Sky Bet

August 2025

Saturday 23rd August

Women's World Cup
Australia Women 45 0 12:00 Samoa Women
Bet on Rugby Union with
Scotland Women 0 0 14:45 Wales Women
Canada Women 0 0 17:30 Fiji Women
France Women 0 0 20:15 Italy Women
International Match
Uruguay 0 0 19:30 Paraguay
Rugby Championship
South Africa 0 0 16:10 Australia
Argentina 0 0 22:10 New Zealand
Bunnings NPC
Taranaki 22 23 03:05 Waikato FT
North Harbour 19 43 05:35 Tasman FT
Auckland 24 43 08:10 Northland FT
Currie Cup
Free State Cheetahs 0 0 13:00 Golden Lions

Sunday 24th August

Women's World Cup
Ireland Women 0 0 12:00 Japan Women
South Africa Women 0 0 14:45 Brazil Women
New Zealand Women 0 0 17:30 Spain Women
Bunnings NPC
Otago 0 0 02:35 Counties Manukau
Manawatu 0 0 05:35 Wellington
Currie Cup
Blue Bulls 0 0 14:00 Griquas

Friday 29th August

Bunnings NPC
North Harbour 0 0 08:10 Bay Of Plenty
Currie Cup
Free State Cheetahs 0 0 16:00 Griquas

©2025 Sky UK