August 2025
Saturday 23rd August
Women's World Cup
Australia Women
45
0
12:00
Samoa Women
Bet on Rugby Union with
Scotland Women
0
0
14:45
Wales Women
Canada Women
0
0
17:30
Fiji Women
France Women
0
0
20:15
Italy Women
International Match
Uruguay
0
0
19:30
Paraguay
Rugby Championship
South Africa
0
0
16:10
Australia
Argentina
0
0
22:10
New Zealand
Bunnings NPC
Taranaki
22
23
03:05
Waikato
FT
North Harbour
19
43
05:35
Tasman
FT
Auckland
24
43
08:10
Northland
FT
Currie Cup
Free State Cheetahs
0
0
13:00
Golden Lions
Sunday 24th August
Women's World Cup
Ireland Women
0
0
12:00
Japan Women
South Africa Women
0
0
14:45
Brazil Women
New Zealand Women
0
0
17:30
Spain Women
Bunnings NPC
Otago
0
0
02:35
Counties Manukau
Manawatu
0
0
05:35
Wellington
Currie Cup
Blue Bulls
0
0
14:00
Griquas
Friday 29th August
Bunnings NPC
North Harbour
0
0
08:10
Bay Of Plenty
Currie Cup
Free State Cheetahs
0
0
16:00
Griquas
