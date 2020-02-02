France 24-17 England: Les Bleus storm to Six Nations win

France roared into a 24-0 against England at the Stade de France, playing some fantastic rugby

A magnificent display full of energy and zeal saw a youthful France dispatch England 24-17 at the Stade de France on Sunday in the Six Nations.

Tries from Vincent Rattez and captain Charles Ollivon (two), in addition to a 100 per cent kicking performance from fly-half Romain Ntamack saw France steam into a 24-0 lead.

England responded via a two superb Jonny May tries, but were left with too much to do despite further spells of possession, scoring again only via a last-gasp Owen Farrell penalty, which secured a losing bonus-point.

Eddie Jones' charges travel to play Scotland at Murrayfield in Round 2 next Saturday, while France host Italy in Paris on Sunday.

France were over as early as the sixth minute, when wing Teddy Thomas made an incisive line-break before Ntamack fed a lovely inside ball to Rattez - a Ben Youngs missed tackle seeing the La Rochelle wing dive over.

A series of England penalties at the ruck within their own 22 presented France further momentum, and also allowed Ntamack to strike over a superb penalty on the angle after 16 minutes.

England required an urgent riposte, and though they put together 15 phases, they gained next to no ground before George Ford kicked possession away.

France skipper Charles Ollivon next sprinted over for a second try on 20 minutes as Les Blues' rampant start continued in earnest - the score surviving a TMO review for a potential knock-on in what was a very tight call as to whether Courtney Lawes knocked the back ball himself or via the France flanker.

Either way, the call went France's way and when Ntamack converted brilliantly again, the score was a daunting 17-0 to the home side.

France continued to disrupt England lineout ball and force errors from Jones' side, who seemed to have no answer to France's fervour.

An offside penalty against France allowed England territory deep in the 22, but even then, France No 8 Gregory Alldritt got over the ball to win a priceless breakdown turnover metres from his own line.

Into the second half, England needed an early score to get into the game and a wonderful Ford kick to touch followed by a wayward France five-metre lineout handed them the perfect chance. England elected for two five-metre scrums when earning penalties thereafter, but Itoje eventually knocked on a metre out in a massive moment.

On 55 minutes, scintillating play from France scrum-half Dupont in midfield saw the half-back slalom through English shirts and break down the left before finding skipper Ollivon on his inside, who then used the wet conditions to slide over.

England responded almost immediately via a May try, which was all of the England wing's own making - chipping ahead twice, before sprinting to the line and grounding.

And with 15 minutes left, May scored again courtesy of another outstanding solo try, taking the ball up the right touchline and searing inside past three French shirts to dive over.

Farrell's conversion left things 24-14, but though England had further spells of pressure, the closest they got to another try was George Kruis being held up.

A mix-up in French ranks saw Dupont kick the ball dead ahead of the end of the game, but though it subsequently allowed Farrell to kick a penalty and earn a losing bonus-point, it mattered little in the context of the Test.