Ireland 19-12 Scotland: Johnny Sexton scores all the points in Six Nations win

Ireland beat Scotland in a tense Six Nations encounter in Dublin on Saturday

Johnny Sexton's 19-point haul got head coach Andy Farrell off to a winning start, as Ireland beat Scotland 19-12 in a tense Six Nations opener.

Scotland had plenty of chance themselves but passed up numerous promising openings - none more blatant than when skipper Stuart Hogg dropped the ball over the try-line when attempting to ground on 50 minutes.

Sexton registered a try, a conversion and four penalties in the win, while Adam Hastings - starting at fly-half in the absence of Finn Russell for off-field issues - notched all of Scotland's points off the tee, but their search for a first win at the Aviva Stadium continues.

Ireland host Wales in Dublin at the Aviva Stadium in Round 2 next Saturday, while Scotland host England at Murrayfield later the same day.

Ireland skipper Johnny Sexton scored all of his side's points via a try, conversion and four penalties

After a confident and positive start, Scotland hit the front after just six minutes when Ireland's James Ryan was penalised for failing to roll away, and Hastings stepped up to split the uprights from close range.

In the same moment, Ireland's promising No 8 Caelan Doris was forced to exit just minutes into his debut, having clashed heads with Hastings and been knocked out cold.

Scotland's Adam Hastings scored all of their points, kicking the first points of the day too

Ireland earned a penalty soon after, but skipper Sexton turned down the potential shot at goal for a kick to the corner - it proved exactly the right decision when he subsequently grounded for a try.

On penalty advantage, loosehead prop Cian Healy produced a superbly disguised reverse ball to Conor Murray, who then found Sexton with a cut-back pass for the fly-half to run over on 10 minutes.

Sexton scored the only try of the Test early in the first half

Scotland narrowed that lead to a single point just six minutes later when Healy was penalised for hinging at the scrum, and Hastings struck over on the angle.

Hastings passed up the next clear chance for points when he drifted a kick wide from just inside the touchline, and opposite number Sexton made no such mistake minutes later, striking between the posts from 39 metres.

Sexton missed one penalty, but kicked well off the tee on the day

Ireland led 10-6 at the break, and four minutes into the second period the home side stretched that lead by three more points when Sexton punished Jamie Ritchie for failing to roll away.

A Larmour intercept saved Ireland at the other end before Scotland skipper Stuart Hogg then dropped the ball over the try-line when attempting to ground the ball with one hand in the corner under no pressure on 51 minutes - a huge error from the full-back.

Stuart Hogg dropped the ball over the line in the act of trying to score on 50 minutes

The mistake had come on penalty advantage, which Scotland chose to kick as Hastings narrowed the Ireland lead to 13-9.

Ireland restored their lead to seven points on 57 minutes, when Scotland were penalised for kicking the ball in the ruck and Sexton slotted home.

With 14 minutes left, Scotland reduced the contest back to a four-point game when Hastings struck over, setting up a fascinating final quarter.

Scotland centre Sam Johnson gave away a penalty and Sexton knocked it over from just outside the visitors' 22.

Still, Scotland continued to pile at the Ireland line, and the result was only assured when Stander won an enormous turnover on his own line with two minutes remaining.