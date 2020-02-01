France vs England: Six Nations clash talking points

Charles Ollivon and Owen Farrell pose with the Six Nations trophy

England open their Guinness Six Nations title challenge against France in Paris on Sunday as tournament favourites.

They may not have won the title since 2017, but their performance in the World Cup - especially that game against New Zealand has the bookies tipping them for the title in 2020.

England may have fallen at the final hurdle to South Africa, but Eddie Jones has kept faith in the bulk of the side that lost the Rugby World Cup final in November.

George Furbank wins his first cap as he slots into the full-back position while prop Joe Marler and lock Charlie Ewels are the other two players who did not start against the Springboks.

England have an experienced team with 675 caps between them while new France coach Fabian Galthie has gone for youth over experience. There are four uncapped players - two in the side and two in the reserves and six others with three caps or less. Only four players have reached 30 caps, with center Gael Fickou the only one to have 50.

Eddie Jones has warned the youngsters to expect a brutal welcome to the Test arena, with Galthie responding that Les Bleus will fight fire with fire.

Here we look at five talking points heading into the game.

Furbank the future at fifteen

George Furbank will be tested by the French half-backs

Eddie Jones has taken a bold step by pitching uncapped Northampton full-back George Furbank into the Stade de France showdown. Furbank's dynamic running skills as part of a roaming brief have been instrumental in Saints' resurgence this season but his lack of international experience is sure to be targeted by French half-backs Romain Ntamack and Antoine Dupont.

Time runs out for Daly experiment

England are well aware of the threat South Africa pose, says Elliot Daly

The safer option once Anthony Watson had been ruled out by a calf injury would have been to retain Elliot Daly at full-back, but the ploy of playing the outside centre-cum-wing at 15 appears over. Daly never convinced in a position he has occupied since June 2018 and his below-par appearance in the World Cup final loss to South Africa is likely to be his final outing there.

Brutal Eddie

Eddie Jones has 'confused' the french with his brutal comments

Jones has caused a stir in France after demanding England produce rugby of "brutal physicality" on Sunday. The controversy is over the connotations of the word brutal, which when translated means "violent". France coach Fabien Galthie and manager Raphael Ibanez have returned fire, but Jones is unapologetic, declaring "you should translate it in a better way.

"Someone asked me how we were going to play. What did you want me to say? We're going to have a cup of tea? It's nicknamed Le Crunch, isnt it?

"There's a reason for that. Great rivalry, historical rivalry. Its a battle for supremacy so were looking forward to it. I'm sure France are as well.

Continuing his joust with a French reporter's questioning over using the word brutality, Jones added: "I'm just stating the fact of how we want to play rugby, and that's what rugby is about. It has been ever since I watched the game and it will be as long as I watch the game."

World Cup hangover?

Will England still be suffering from their World Cup final loss?

A 32-12 drubbing by the Springboks brought Japan 2019 to a heartbreaking conclusion as the team that had dismantled Australia and New Zealand in the previous rounds were routed in Yokohama. The defeat has been thoroughly debriefed, but the extent of the scarring will only become evident at the Stade de France.

Evolution not revolution

Virimi Vakatawa has been impressive for Racing 92 this season

France's brave new era is not quite the radical overhaul by their head coach Galthie that was previously trumpeted. There are nine survivors from the starting XV edged by Wales in the World Cup quarter-final in October including

Ntamack and Dupont and devastating outside-centre Virimi Vakatawa. The backline bristles with attacking threats but if there is a weakness it possibly lies up-front in the form of an underpowered pack.

France: 15 Anthony Bouthier, 14 Teddy Thomas, 13 Virimi Vakatawa, 12 Gael Fickou, 11 Damian Penaud, 10 Romain Ntamack, 9 Anthony Dupont, 1 Cyril Baille, 2 Julien Marchand, 3 Mohamed Haouas, 4 Bernard Le Roux, 5 Paul Willemse, 6 Francois Cros, 7 Charles Ollivon (c), 8 Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: 16. Peato Mauvaka, 17. Jefferson Poirot, 18. Demba Bamba, 19. Boris Palu, 20. Cameron Woki, 21. Baptiste Serin, 22. Matthieu Jalibert, 23. Vincent Rattez

England: 15 George Furbank, 14 Jonny May, 13 Manu Tuilagi, 12 Owen Farrell (c), 11 Elliot Daly, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Youngs; 1 Joe Marler, 2 Jamie George, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Charlie Ewels, 6 Courtney Lawes, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Tom Curry

Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Will Stuart, 19 George Kruis, 20 Lewis Ludlam, 21 Willi Heinz, 22 Ollie Devoto, 23 Jonathan Joseph.