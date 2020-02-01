France vs Red Roses: All the pressure on France, says Natasha Hunt

Natasha Hunt is expecting another bruising battle with France

The Red Roses kick off their Six Nations campaign with arguably their toughest game as they head to Pau to take on France.

They beat France twice in November including their first win on France soil in seven years with a 20-10 win at the Stade Michelin.

They followed that up with a narrow 17-15 win a week later in Exeter - thanks to a last-minute try by Lydia Thompson.

While confidence may be high in the camp, Hunt knows that England must be ready for the physicality of France.

"This game first up suits us," admitted Hunt on the Will Greenwood podcast.

"We feel that all the pressure is on France. Obviously we beat them in the double-header last year and all of the post-match they were talking about revenge and saying that Le Crunch is coming!

"We are in good shape and just want to go out and perform - we are really buzzing for it! Against France we know it is always a huge physical test so we would have prepared hard for that."

Hunt also admits that while they are focused on the Six Nations, the Red Roses are also building towards the 2021 World Cup and that every performance is building towards that competition.

"I know this is a bit boring but we just want to be the best version of us - we are going out to win the title, not going out to defend it.

"All the players also have their hearts set on the 2021 World Cup in New Zealand and we know that to have a shot and to take on the big guns we have to be properly on our form. Every time we take to the pitch as England, we want to be sure that we are putting in great performances.

Abby Dow in action for England

England have named an experienced side with Hunt getting the nod to start for her 51st cap. They have plenty of power up front to take on France physically with Hannah Botterman and Poppy Cleall, who will carry strongly for England.

There is plenty of depth on the bench with Sarah Bern and Vickii Cornborough likely to play their part in a bruising clash.

England have plenty of strike power out wide as well with Jess Breach, Abby Dow and Sarah McKenna making up a dangerous back three. World Rugby Women's Player of the Year Emily Scarratt partners Zoe Harrison in the centre while fly-half Katy Daley-McLean's tactical nous will be crucial on Sunday.

Pauline Bourdon starts in the No 10 jersey for France

Daley-McLean will up against Pauline Bourdon who has been handed the No 10 jersey for France.

Bourdon, nominated for World Rugby Women's 15s Player of the Year in 2019, usually plays at scrum-half but will take over the reins at fly-half, combining with scrum-half Laure Sansus.

The ever-dangerous Jessy Tremouliere starts at full-back and England will need to be wary of her deep attacks.

France full-back Jessy Tremouliere in action

Up front, France have selected a very experienced pack however England will look to target the young but promising lock Madoussou Fall who will win her fifth cap on Sunday.

France: 15 Jessy Trémoulière, 14 Caroline Boujard, 13 Camille Boudaud, 12 Gabrielle Vernier, 11 Cyrielle Banet, 10 Pauline Bourdon, 9 Laure Sansus, 1 Lise Arricastre, 2 Agathe Sochat, 3 Annaëlle Deshaye 4 Audrey Forlani, 5 Madoussou Fall, 6 Céline Férer, 7 Gaëlle Hermet (c), 8 Romane Ménager

Replacements: 16 Caroline Thomas, 17 Maïlys Traoré, 18 Clara Joyeux, 19 Safi N'Diaye, 20 Julie Annery, 21 Morgane Peyronnet, 22 Nassira Kondé, 23 Marine Ménager.

Red Roses: 15 Sarah McKenna, 14 Abby Dow, 13 Emily Scarratt, 12 Zoe Harrison, 11 Jess Breach, 10 Katy Daley-McLean, 9 Natasha Hunt; 1 Hannah Botterman, 2 Amy Cokayne, 3 Shaunagh Brown, 4 Poppy Cleall, 5 Zoe Aldcroft, 6 Sarah Beckett, 7 Vicky Fleetwood, 8 Sarah Hunter (c)

Replacements: 16 Lark Davies, 17 Vickii Cornborough, 18 Sarah Bern, 19 Harriet Millar-Mills, 20 Amelia Harper, 21 Leanne Riley, 22 Amber Reed, 23 Emily Scott.