LISTEN: Will Greenwood's podcast

It's all about the Six Nations as Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox preview the first round of matches in this year's tournament and the state of the nations.

The Six Nations kicks off this week with England the favourites to claim their first title since 2017. However, Will does not see it going all England's way and is backing a young and inexperienced France to beat them in Paris on Sunday.

We also speak to England prop Joe Marler, who has his own unique way of telling us what is happening in the England camp and how they are dealing with the Saracens players.

The Women's Six Nations also starts this weekend - you can watch all of England's games live on Sky Sports - and Will catches up with Mo Hunt to preview the tournament.

We also have the first in a 'getting-to-know' series of interviews with some of the colourful characters in the Red Roses squad - this week it is Hannah Botterman.