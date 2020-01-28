Huw Jones says Scotland's players are 'unfazed' by Finn Russell's departure

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has revealed the door is not closed on Finn Russell returning during the Six Nations

Scotland centre Huw Jones insists the squad are unperturbed by Finn Russell's dramatic departure and backed Glasgow team-mate Adam Hastings to shine in Dublin.

Jones feels Russell's exit has had more impact outside the Scotland camp than in it.

Hastings is set to start in the Guinness Six Nations opener on Saturday and Jones believes the 23-year-old is ready to make his mark on the international arena.

"I would say the media and public are making more of a meal of the story than us," Jones said. "If you ask the players, none of us are really that bothered about it.

Huw Jones is back in the Scotland squad after missing out on selection for the World Cup

"The focus is on the guys who are in the squad. Adam is one of my best mates at Glasgow and, as soon as Finn left, we all just got behind Adam and focused on the weekend.

"He is a quality player. He obviously hasn't had a lot of games at international level. He had a start against Russia in the World Cup when he went really well.

"I think this could be a great opportunity. He has been on form for Glasgow this season, has had a couple of really good games, and this could be the opportunity that really sets him up. I think he will go really well."