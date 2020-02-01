Eddie Jones keen for England to emulate Liverpool style and inspire nation

Eddie Jones wants England to enthuse rugby fans

Eddie Jones wants England to emulate Liverpool by capturing imaginations through playing exciting rugby, starting with Sunday's Six Nations opener against France.

Jones enters his fifth championship having moved on from the disappointment of last year's World Cup final defeat to South Africa.

England's head coach insists whether his contract is extended beyond 2021, when it is due to expire, will be dictated by the ongoing response to his methods from his players.

Jones sees the current Liverpool side as an inspiration for how he wants England to perform

But his immediate concern is launching the Six Nations with victory in Paris by trying to emulate the dynamic style of Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders.

"We want to have an effect on how the nation sees rugby," Jones said.

"The number of football fans that have come up to me and said they watched England in the World Cup semi-final gives you an indication we have done that.

"When you play that sort of rugby, people want to watch it. It's like Liverpool now - everyone wants to watch Liverpool because they play with that ferocity.

0:33 England captain Owen Farrell says England thrive in confrontation ahead of their Six Nations opener against France on Sunday. England captain Owen Farrell says England thrive in confrontation ahead of their Six Nations opener against France on Sunday.

"They play with that desire and they never get beaten. Even when they do get beaten, they haven't been beaten. We want people to speak about us like that.

"You can have an effect on people's lives."

In the wake of Japan 2019, neither the RFU nor Jones have been in a hurry to extend his stay when his existing deal runs out, and the Australian believes the decision is in the hands of his team.

"I heard Pep Guardiola talking about whether he's going to re-sign at Man City. It's a bit like that," added Jones.

"The players tell you whether you should continue or not and that's what I'm looking it. The players will let me know.

"If the players play well and the team is going well, then maybe you should continue. If the team's indifferent then maybe they need a change.

"The only reason I'm continuing is because I think this team can improve. Over the next period of time I think we can become the best rugby team ever and that's the exciting bit.

"The RFU only want me to continue if they think I can improve the team. The contract is important from a legal point of view but they want to win and I want to win."